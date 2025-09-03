A Cryptocurrency Build For Lending And Borrowing Activities

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/03 00:35
JUST (JST) is a cryptocurrency and blockchain project build on the TRON blockchain network.


JUST is closely integrated with the TRON blockchain, which offers a range of dApps, smart contracts, and a vibrant DeFi community. Users can easily access JUST within the TRON network.


The platform allows users to participate in lending and borrowing activities, where lenders provide assets and borrowers use their collateral to borrow those assets, often at interest.


JUST is often used as collateral within the TRON DeFi ecosystem. Users can lock up their JUST tokens as collateral to borrow other cryptocurrencies or stablecoins, effectively leveraging their holdings.


Users who lock up JUST as collateral are subject to a collateralization ratio, which determines how much collateral is required to borrow a certain amount of assets. This ratio helps ensure the stability of the system.


In some cases, JUST token holders can also stake their tokens in DeFi protocols or liquidity pools to earn rewards, including additional JUST tokens or other cryptocurrencies.




Source: https://coinidol.com/just-jst-token/

