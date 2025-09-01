A Decentralized Communication And More

2025/09/01 04:14
Sylo (SYLO) is a cryptocurrency and blockchain project that aims to provide a decentralized communication and messaging platform with a focus on privacy and security.


It offers a range of services, including messaging, voice and video calls, and decentralized application (dApp) integration.


Sylo prioritizes user privacy and security. It uses end-to-end encryption to ensure that only the sender and recipient can read the messages or data being shared. This encryption makes it difficult for third parties, including Sylo itself, to access user data.

A messaging app and dApps integration


Sylo offers a user-friendly messaging app that allows users to send text messages, make voice and video calls, and share files securely. The platform aims to provide a seamless and familiar communication experience while enhancing privacy.


The Sylo Smart Wallet is a key component of the platform, allowing users to manage their cryptocurrencies and interact with decentralized apps seamlessly.


Moreover, it allows developers to integrate their decentralized applications (dApps) into the platform. This means that users can access and use various decentralized services directly within the Sylo app.


SYLO is the native cryptocurrency token of the Sylo platform. Users can use SYLO tokens to pay for various services within the platform, such as making calls or sending messages.


SYLO token holders may stake their tokens to participate in network validation and governance, potentially earning rewards.




Source: https://coinidol.com/sylo-sylo-token/

The post Data Revealed: Whales Are Selling This Altcoin, But Short-Term Investors Are Accumulating appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cryptocurrency analyst Joao Wedson made remarkable statements about Uniswap (UNI) and the Bitcoin (BTC) market in his latest assessment. As short-term investors accumulate Uniswap, the share of the top 100 UNI addresses is declining, according to Wedson. This suggests that Uniswap is moving towards a more decentralized structure by 2025. Wedson also highlighted an important point for data enthusiasts: UNI’s Metcalfe Ratio is on the rise again. This ratio measures the value of a network by comparing its market capitalization to the square of its active addresses. According to Metcalfe’s Law, a network’s value grows proportionally to the square of its user base. A low Metcalfe Ratio may indicate that the price is lagging behind as the network grows, potentially indicating a potential appreciation. High Metcalfe Ratio: May indicate that the price has exceeded user growth, meaning there is a risk of overvaluation. Wedson pointed out some negative indicators on the Bitcoin side: BTC has lost its trendline in the Russell 2000 index. Given the historically strong correlation, this could be interpreted as a potential bearish signal in the market. The Sharpe Ratio is below 2024 levels, indicating a weakening risk-return ratio and smaller price fluctuations. BTC has yet to break through historic highs in some fiat pairs such as BTC/EUR and BTC/RUB. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/data-revealed-whales-are-selling-this-altcoin-but-short-term-investors-are-accumulating/
Virtuals break through $2
TLDR PayPal, Tesla, and El Salvador support Bitcoin, boosting its role as a usable financial asset. MicroStrategy and Square hold billions in Bitcoin, signaling long-term institutional confidence. SegWit and Lightning Network upgrades improve Bitcoin’s speed and lower transaction costs. Many miners now use renewable energy, addressing concerns about Bitcoin’s environmental impact. Despite harsh criticism, regulatory [...] The post Bitcoin Survival Story: Why Bitcoin Is Still Dominates the Crypto World appeared first on CoinCentral.
