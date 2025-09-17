A Decentralized Metaverse Where Users Have Creative Control And Ownership Of Virtual Land

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 16:55
Moonveil
MORE$0.08708-1.54%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01352--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01692-2.57%
Outlanders
LAND$0.00045-5.26%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.3387+3.83%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.2334+0.28%

A closer look at Decentraland (MANA) by Coinidol.com. A metaverse where users can buy, sell, and build on virtual land parcels, creating a shared virtual environment for social interaction, gaming, art, and commerce.


Decentraland (MANA) is a cryptocurrency and blockchain-based virtual world platform that allows users to create, own, and interact with digital content and experiences in a decentralized manner. 


The platform operates as a virtual world divided into land parcels, each represented as non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on the blockchain. Users can buy, sell, and own these parcels, giving them creative control over the digital space.


Decentraland collaborates with artists, developers, and businesses to create engaging experiences and events within the virtual world.


Social and economic opportunities


Users can create interactive experiences, games, art galleries, virtual shops, and more on their land parcels, enabling social interactions and economic activities. They can create and deploy 3D scenes, structures, and experiences on their land parcels, contributing to the development of a shared virtual universe.


Creators can monetize their virtual experiences by charging visitors for access or providing unique services and content.



MANA token


MANA is the native utility token of the Decentraland platform. It is used for purchasing virtual land, participating in auctions, paying for virtual goods and services, and participating in governance.


Decentraland’s governance system allows MANA token holders to participate in the decision-making process regarding the platform’s development and evolution.




Disclaimer. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be viewed as an endorsement by Coinidol.com. The data provided is collected by the author and is not sponsored by any company or token developer. They are not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency. Readers should do their research before investing in funds.

Source: https://coinidol.com/decentraland-mana-token/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

A whale deposited 4 million USDC to Hyperliquid 6 hours ago to buy HYPE tokens

A whale deposited 4 million USDC to Hyperliquid 6 hours ago to buy HYPE tokens

According to PANews on June 19, according to Lookonchain monitoring, the whale address 0x89AB recharged 4 million US dollars in USDC to Hyperliquid 6 hours ago to purchase HYPE tokens.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$55.48+5.27%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9996-0.01%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0769-10.68%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 11:55
Partager
‘This is absurd:’ Crypto community pushes back as Bank of England proposes stablecoin caps

‘This is absurd:’ Crypto community pushes back as Bank of England proposes stablecoin caps

UK regulators propose caps on stablecoin ownership to protect financial stability. The crypto industry criticizes the plan as costly, unnecessary, and counterproductive, to say the least. The Bank of England‘s plan to impose strict limits on stablecoin ownership reportedly drew…
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08633-2.71%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/09/17 18:05
Partager
$600M goal? BlockDAG is betting on builders before the bull run: Why that matters

$600M goal? BlockDAG is betting on builders before the bull run: Why that matters

With a live testnet, open grant programs, and an ambitious goal of onboarding 1,000 dApps by 2026, BlockDAG is quietly laying the groundwork for developer-led expansion. #partnercontent
Tron Bull
BULL$0.003494+4.83%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.00000002587+2.41%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003427+10.26%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/20 01:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

A whale deposited 4 million USDC to Hyperliquid 6 hours ago to buy HYPE tokens

‘This is absurd:’ Crypto community pushes back as Bank of England proposes stablecoin caps

$600M goal? BlockDAG is betting on builders before the bull run: Why that matters

The Federal Reserve will announce its interest rate decision at 02:00 on Thursday morning.

Cork Protocol attackers transferred 4,530 ETH to new addresses, involving more than 10 million US dollars