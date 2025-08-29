A Decentralized Video Streaming And Content Delivery Network, And Its Token

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a native cryptocurrency of the Theta Network.
The Theta Network is a decentralized video streaming and content delivery network built on blockchain technology. It aims to improve the efficiency of video streaming and content delivery by utilizing a decentralized peer-to-peer network. Users can earn TFUEL tokens by sharing their excess bandwidth and resources to relay video streams to others.
Theta Fuel (TFUEL) serves as a utility token within the Theta ecosystem and has various use cases related to network operations, content delivery, and engagement.
Is is used to pay for transactions within the Theta Network, including transactions related to staking, bandwidth sharing, and content delivery. Also, TFUEL can be staked to participate in the network’s Proof of Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism, which helps secure the network and participate in governance decisions.
Content creators and viewers can earn TFUEL tokens as rewards for creating and consuming content within the Theta Network.
Disclaimer. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be viewed as an endorsement by CoinIdol. They are not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency. Readers should do their research before investing in funds.
Source: https://coinidol.com/theta-fuel-token/