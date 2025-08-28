A deeper look at the industry’s crypto market structure demands

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 05:38
Threshold
T$0.01617-1.10%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10077-1.50%
SuperRare
RARE$0.05907+9.24%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001647-1.02%
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0.01688-1.22%

This is a segment from the Forward Guidance newsletter. To read full editions, subscribe.

Seeing 112 organizations sign their name in support of the same issue is pretty rare. Chances are it’s probably pretty important. 

A Wednesday letter drafted by the DeFi Education Fund called on policymakers to “provide robust, nationwide protections for software developers and non-custodial service providers in market structure legislation.”

It was addressed to Sens. Tim Scott and Elizabeth Warren (of the Senate Banking Committee) and Sens. John Boozman and Amy Klobuchar (of the Senate Agriculture Committee). Members of those bodies, which oversee the SEC and CFTC, will have a big role in shaping a final market structure bill. 

The latest letter cites Electric Capital data showing the plummeting share of open-source software developers in the US — a decline the President’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets vowed to reverse.

Many attribute this trend to a lack of regulatory certainty. A quote that stood out to me from Solana Policy Institute CEO Miller Whitehouse-Levine: 

“Public blockchains are neutral infrastructure just like the internet, roads or bridges. The US doesn’t criminalize the engineers who build our highways when someone uses them to commit a crime.”

The thought goes that Congress must apply that same principle to digital infrastructure builders.

Gavin Zavatone, policy lead at the DeFi Education Fund, told me the Keep Your Coins Act and the Blockchain Regulatory Certainty Act are a solid start. Those were included in the CLARITY Act passed by the House last month, as well as the Senate Banking Committee’s more recent market structure discussion draft.

Those provisions recognize the differences between intermediated finance and decentralized networks, and protect the right to self custody and engage in peer-to-peer transactions. They must remain in the draft legislation, Zavatone explained. 

“However, developers need additional robust, nationwide protections from misclassification under securities and commodities laws,” he added.

This is non-negotiable, these organizations are making clear. This is the segment, remember, that put big money toward getting Donald Trump and other pro-crypto policymakers elected. 

Some of what Chervinsky called Biden-era hostility has been addressed. 

You might recall the end of what became known as the “DeFi broker rule” saga in April. I’m referring to the resolution that nixed an IRS rule requiring “certain decentralized finance industry participants to file and furnish information returns as brokers.”

Not all has been rosy for crypto sector advocates, though. The partial verdict against Tornado Cash developer Roman Storm, in my colleague Macauley Peterson’s words, “dampens hopes of giving DeFi protocols greater access to the US market by sending chills through the entire open‑source community.”

The called-for protections must make explicit that no individual/entity is subject to regulation for simply engaging in activities core to creating and maintaining blockchains, the letter notes. Legislation must also shield developers from being misclassified or prosecuted as operators of money transmitting businesses.

I wrote a week ago about Sen. Scott’s remarks at the Wyoming Blockchain Symposium about the road to passing another crypto bill.

Even after getting the stablecoin-focused GENIUS Act to the finish line, Scott called market structure “a far more complicated piece of legislation.” He added that Sen. Warren, for example, standing in the way of some Democrats who might support it is “a real force to overcome.”

The letter also notes the importance of preserving “historical protections afforded to open-source software development.” This relates to what Interop Labs (initial developer of the Axelar Network) submitted to the Senate Banking Committee earlier this month.

Interop Labs compared today’s blockchain infrastructure to the early internet. Composability and open communications protocols can set the stage for an innovation boom in finance, it argued — like the economic transformation the Transmission Control Protocol/Internet Protocol (TCP/IP) framework unlocked at the turn of the century. 

I feel lucky to have grown up as the internet evolved to what it is today. Seeing where the financial system goes from here as an adult will be a bonus.

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Source: https://blockworks.co/news/crypto-market-structure-demands

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Hedera Hashgraph and the Future of Tokenized Assets: Leemon Baird’s Bold Prediction

Hedera Hashgraph and the Future of Tokenized Assets: Leemon Baird’s Bold Prediction

Leemon Baird, the co-founder of Hedera Hashgraph, is voicing a strong vision for the future of digital assets. He argues that the maturing crypto sector will transform the way people interact with value. According to him, tokenization will not stay limited to cryptocurrencies. Instead, it will extend into nearly every area of society, from finance […]
Areon Network
AREA$0.01502-1.76%
VisionGame
VISION$0.0002606-7.09%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.0187-0.58%
Partager
Tronweekly2025/08/28 06:00
Partager
CFTC to Surveil Crypto, Prediction Markets Using Nasdaq Platform

CFTC to Surveil Crypto, Prediction Markets Using Nasdaq Platform

The post CFTC to Surveil Crypto, Prediction Markets Using Nasdaq Platform appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief The CFTC will start using Nasdaq’s Market Surveillance platform to enhance its ability to detect fraud and market manipulation in crypto and production markets. The shift comes as lawmakers mull the CLARITY Act. A White House report recently recommended that the CFTC impose requirements on reporting market data for certain crypto firms. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission is stepping up efforts to surveil financial markets, tapping technology from Nasdaq to gain a more granular view of crypto transactions, according to a press release published by the regulator on Wednesday. Nasdaq’s Market Surveillance platform, which covers a dozen asset classes, including digital assets and prediction markets, represents a significant upgrade, the CFTC said, as it moves to replace its “‘90s-era legacy system” for detecting illicit behavior among market participants. Prediction markets have been buzzy, with the president’s son joining Polymarket’s advisory board on Tuesday. Still, a Nasdaq spokesperson told Decrypt that prediction markets mirror derivatives that the CFTC has regulated since the agency was established in 1974. “Prediction markets operate in the same way as most derivative markets, with similar potential for market abuse and manipulation,” the spokesperson said. “The technology can therefore be adapted to serve almost all forms of event-based markets.” ﻿ At the same time, the CFTC acknowledged that markets have changed rapidly in recent years, with digital infrastructure providing round-the-clock trading. “The growth in both traditional and new markets and products, combined with innovations in market structure, such as the launch of continuous trading hours, require increasingly sophisticated tools to prevent and detect potential market abuse,” the CFTC said. The shift also comes as U.S. lawmakers mull the CLARITY Act, a comprehensive piece of crypto legislation that would establish jurisdiction between the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the CFTC.  The bill was passed in the U.S. House…
U
U$0.00975-15.36%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.000496-3.57%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10079-1.57%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 06:05
Partager
What Crypto Whales Are Buying For Potential Gains in September

What Crypto Whales Are Buying For Potential Gains in September

The post What Crypto Whales Are Buying For Potential Gains in September  appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Following July’s market-wide uptick, August has brought a sharp pullback, with many digital assets either consolidating in tight ranges or sliding lower amid lackluster trading activity.  This shift in momentum has fueled uncertainty among retail investors, but on-chain data shows crypto whales are still actively positioning themselves for gains in September.  Arbitrum (ARB) Layer-2 (L2) token ARB is one of the assets crypto whales are eyeing for gains in September. On-chain data reveals that since August 24, large holders with wallets containing between 100,000 and 1 million ARB have accumulated 2.1 million tokens. For token TA and market updates: Want more token insights like this? Sign up for Editor Harsh Notariya’s Daily Crypto Newsletter here. ARB Whale Activity. Source: Santiment The uptick in whale accumulation comes amid the token’s sideways movement since mid-August. Daily chart readings indicate that the token has faced strong resistance at $0.58 while finding support around $0.47, suggesting it has been consolidating within this range for several weeks. If whale accumulation continues to grow, it could provide the buying pressure needed for the token to break above the $0.58 resistance, potentially pushing prices up to $0.62.  ARB Price Analysis. Source: TradingView Conversely, a slowdown in whale activity could weaken support at $0.47, triggering a downtrend to $0.45. Uniswap (UNI) DeFi token UNI is another asset that large investors are holding for potential gains in September. According to Nansen, the top 100 addresses holding the largest amounts of UNI on-chain have increased their holdings by 4% over the past week.  Large Holder Activity. Source: Nansen Continued accumulation by these top holders could encourage retail investors to follow suit, potentially driving a UNI price rally toward $10.25.  UNI Price Analysis. Source: TradingView Conversely, the token could face a pullback to $8.67 if bearish pressure intensifies. PEPE Frog-themed meme coin…
Moonveil
MORE$0.10079-1.57%
Triathon
GROW$0.0109--%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001647-1.19%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 06:32
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Hedera Hashgraph and the Future of Tokenized Assets: Leemon Baird’s Bold Prediction

CFTC to Surveil Crypto, Prediction Markets Using Nasdaq Platform

What Crypto Whales Are Buying For Potential Gains in September

Financing Weekly Report | 17 public financing events; Crypto catering app Blackbird Labs completes $50 million Series B financing, with Coinbase and others participating

Ethereum Whales Strike Again: $456.8M Bought Across 9 Addresses