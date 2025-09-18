A gold statue of Trump with bitcoin in his hands has been erected in the US

A statue of Trump holding a bitcoin has been installed in Washington, D.C., about a mile from the White House.

The installation was organized by the founders of the meme coin DJTGST.

The authors consider it a tribute to Trump’s support for bitcoin and decentralized technology.

A golden statue of US President Donald Trump appeared in Washington, DC, where he holds a bitcoin in his hands. The 12-foot-tall (about 3.66 meters) object was installed about a mile from the White House, Cointelegraph noted.

The installation was organized by the founders of the meme coin DJTGST. They explained that the statue is “a tribute to Trump’s visionary leadership and his unwavering dedication to advancing the future of finance through bitcoin and decentralized technology.”

Hichem Zaghdudi, a spokesperson for the investors who funded the project, noted in an interview with ABC 7News DC:

The installation of the statue occurred against the backdrop of the decision of the U.S. Federal Reserve for the first time in a year to reduce the key rate by 25 basis points.

Note that the capitalization of the meme coin DJTGST, created in honor of the statue, is about $103,000. At its peak, the figure was nearly $2.4 million, according to pump.fun.

DJTGST capitalization. Data: pump.fun