aelf is a blockchain platform that focuses on providing a highly customizable and scalable infrastructure for decentralized applications (DApps) and enterprise solutions.



It aims to enable cross-chain interoperability and parallel processing to enhance the performance and efficiency of blockchain networks. aelf supports cross blockchain interaction with Bitcoin, Ethereum and other systems.



The ELF token is the native cryptocurrency of the aelf network, used for various purposes including transaction fees, resource allocation, and participating in network governance. aelf’s architecture is designed to address issues of scalability and resource management in blockchain ecosystems, catering to both individual developers and enterprise-level applications seeking to build on a secure and efficient blockchain infrastructure.









