A Highly Discussed Move from Stablecoin Giant Tether: “They Started Negotiations for Natural Bitcoin!”

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 07:07
Moonveil
MORE$0.10041+1.92%
Movement
MOVE$0.1172+2.26%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016728+3.39%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4185+0.77%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1444+31.75%

According to the Financial Times, stablecoin giant Tether is in talks to invest in the gold mining sector.

Aiming to transfer cryptocurrency profits to the gold industry, the company plans to seek opportunities at all stages of the gold industry, from mining to refining and trading.

Citing multiple sources, the FT reported that “Tether has recently been exploring investment opportunities with mining and investment companies across the entire gold supply chain, from mining and refining to distribution and royalty companies.”

Tether, which manages USDT with a market value of $168.5 billion, reported a profit of $5.7 billion in the first half of 2025. Tether also disclosed on its balance sheet that it holds $8.7 billion in gold in its Zurich vault as collateral for USDT.

Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino described gold as a “natural bitcoin,” saying that gold is more secure than any sovereign currency and an important complement to Bitcoin.

“If Bitcoin is ‘digital gold,’ gold is the source of our core assets.”

Tether, which also operates a physical gold-backed cryptocurrency called XAUt, also acquired a minority stake in Toronto-based gold royalty firm Elemental Altus for $105 million in June.

*This is not investment advice.

Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data!

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/a-highly-discussed-move-from-stablecoin-giant-tether-they-started-negotiations-for-natural-bitcoin/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

SharpLink Affirms Nasdaq Compliance for Ethereum Acquisition Plan

SharpLink Affirms Nasdaq Compliance for Ethereum Acquisition Plan

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/sharplink-nasdaq-compliance-eth/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016726+3.31%
Ethereum
ETH$4,320.09+0.39%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/06 06:42
Partager
Canadian Solana Treasury Firm SOL Strategies Gains Nasdaq Access

Canadian Solana Treasury Firm SOL Strategies Gains Nasdaq Access

SOL Strategies is charting a course to the Nasdaq. The green light arrived Friday, with trading slated to begin Sept. 9. Headquartered in Canada, the solana ( SOL) treasury firm currently lists its shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker HODL. That will soon change: its Nasdaq debut will carry the new symbol […]
Solana
SOL$203.85+0.94%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00199314+2.26%
Light
LIGHT$0.03729+10.61%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/06 06:45
Partager
Releasing New Versions Should Be Boring. Really Boring.

Releasing New Versions Should Be Boring. Really Boring.

Software consultant and DevOps expert, Patrick Lee Scott, shares his views on versioning and releases. Scott says that releasing a new version of a tool should be transparent, effortless, reliable, and informative. He explains how he arranges modular workflows with minor tweaks, such as parameter changes, to make this happen, and a new tool named vnext.
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$1.573+0.83%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.000764+1.32%
Partager
Hackernoon2025/09/06 04:47
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

SharpLink Affirms Nasdaq Compliance for Ethereum Acquisition Plan

Canadian Solana Treasury Firm SOL Strategies Gains Nasdaq Access

Releasing New Versions Should Be Boring. Really Boring.

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Why SaaS Pricing Pages Fail (9/5/2025)

Killing the "Comfortable Singaporean": A Local Entrepreneur's Declaration of Cultural Resistance