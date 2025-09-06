A Highly Discussed Move from Stablecoin Giant Tether: “They Started Negotiations for Natural Bitcoin!”

According to the Financial Times, stablecoin giant Tether is in talks to invest in the gold mining sector.

Aiming to transfer cryptocurrency profits to the gold industry, the company plans to seek opportunities at all stages of the gold industry, from mining to refining and trading.

Citing multiple sources, the FT reported that “Tether has recently been exploring investment opportunities with mining and investment companies across the entire gold supply chain, from mining and refining to distribution and royalty companies.”

Tether, which manages USDT with a market value of $168.5 billion, reported a profit of $5.7 billion in the first half of 2025. Tether also disclosed on its balance sheet that it holds $8.7 billion in gold in its Zurich vault as collateral for USDT.

Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino described gold as a “natural bitcoin,” saying that gold is more secure than any sovereign currency and an important complement to Bitcoin.

“If Bitcoin is ‘digital gold,’ gold is the source of our core assets.”

Tether, which also operates a physical gold-backed cryptocurrency called XAUt, also acquired a minority stake in Toronto-based gold royalty firm Elemental Altus for $105 million in June.

*This is not investment advice.

