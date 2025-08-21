A Jewish Cannabis Brand Finds Its Voice Through Humor

Pictured left to right: Will Cohen and Ben Kraim, co-founders of Tokin’ Jew Courtesy of Tokin’ Jew

When Will Cohen launched Tokin’ Jew four years ago in his college dorm room, it was never with the intent of launching a cannabis brand. Cohen, who grew up Reform in Cincinnati, had a simple desire: to post humorous memes on his Instagram page that would entertain the Jewish community. But after going viral and gaining traction, the memes soon evolved into a lively stream of content that tapped into both Cohen’s love for cannabis and knowledge of Jewish customs and rituals.

Since then, the meme page that began as a stoner joke has become a thriving online business with a busy social media presence: Tokin’ Jew’s Instagram account has more than 100,000 followers and a monthly reach of 15 million to 20 million people. Cohen, 27, and his co-founder Ben Kraim, 34, who was raised Modern Orthodox in Brooklyn, sell a wide range of satirical cannabis products and accessories on their site, which include a menorah bong and joint scroller. Last September, they added kosher edibles to the mix.

Still, it has been challenging given the upsurge in antisemitism in the U.S. and beyond following the October 7, 2023 Hamas-led attack in Southern Israel and ensuing war in Gaza. Tokin’ Jew has felt the fallout firsthand.

“At the beginning, our first instinct like many brands was to get our products into stores and partner with many retailers as possible,” said Kraim. “We had events planned, dispensaries who would carry our products. After October 7, we were told that supporting and selling Jewish products was controversial. So, events were cancelled, orders were cancelled, and opportunities went away. But that forced us to cut out the middleman and sell directly to our audience.”

Opting for transparency without pointing fingers, the two New York City-based entrepreneurs explained to their audience what had transpired.

Kosher gummies, various accessories and T-shirts are among the items for sale on the Tokin’ Jew site. Courtesy of Tokin’ Jew

“To our surprise, we got a flood of support and orders and new opportunities,” continued Kraim. “And it turned out to benefit us in a way that in this time when being a brand with [the word] Jew in it was suddenly so controversial—the people who loved us wanted to love us more.”

Dispelling stereotypes and negative narratives with comedy, such as creating a video of a rabbi taking a hit from a bong, is a way of doing that.

“We’re not a political brand,” said Cohen. “Our mission is to make people proud to be Jewish and make them smile and laugh. We’re creating a community that might change the perspective of what Jews are—the way the media is trying to [portray]

them.”

Last year, the business generated six times its revenue over the year prior, according to Kraim. However, the two are not yet at that point where they can let go of their day jobs—Cohen working at a tech startup and Kraim owning and running an ad agency. Citing their financial advisors, Kraim noted they are getting close though.

Tokin’ Jew’s newly launched infused honey product High, Honey—just in time for Rosh Hashanah Courtesy of Tokin’ Jew

Both have high hopes for their business and where they would like to see Tokin’ Jew in five years. From offering more products and holding events, to even forming a nonprofit arm that would aid people who need a doctor or a Shabbat food delivery, Cohen and Kraim want to grow the business. They also hope to help many reclaim their identity as Jews while using humor to defuse antisemitism.

“We would like every Jew to know about Tokin’ Jew,” said Kraim. “We would like everyone on the internet to be 100 percent non-antisemitic and realize Jews are just like them—wanting to enjoy the nicer things in life like a nice joint. We would like to engage more of our audience outside the internet and be an iconic brand for the Jewish community.”