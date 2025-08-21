A Jewish Cannabis Brand Finds Its Voice Through Humor

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 20:38
U
U$0.01495-21.72%
Streamflow
STREAM$0.04991+1.27%
GET
GET$0.010012+4.00%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10001+1.84%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021156-4.31%
Tokin' Jew co-founders Will Cohen (left) and Ben Kraim (right)

Pictured left to right: Will Cohen and Ben Kraim, co-founders of Tokin’ Jew

Courtesy of Tokin’ Jew

When Will Cohen launched Tokin’ Jew four years ago in his college dorm room, it was never with the intent of launching a cannabis brand. Cohen, who grew up Reform in Cincinnati, had a simple desire: to post humorous memes on his Instagram page that would entertain the Jewish community. But after going viral and gaining traction, the memes soon evolved into a lively stream of content that tapped into both Cohen’s love for cannabis and knowledge of Jewish customs and rituals.

Since then, the meme page that began as a stoner joke has become a thriving online business with a busy social media presence: Tokin’ Jew’s Instagram account has more than 100,000 followers and a monthly reach of 15 million to 20 million people. Cohen, 27, and his co-founder Ben Kraim, 34, who was raised Modern Orthodox in Brooklyn, sell a wide range of satirical cannabis products and accessories on their site, which include a menorah bong and joint scroller. Last September, they added kosher edibles to the mix.

Still, it has been challenging given the upsurge in antisemitism in the U.S. and beyond following the October 7, 2023 Hamas-led attack in Southern Israel and ensuing war in Gaza. Tokin’ Jew has felt the fallout firsthand.

“At the beginning, our first instinct like many brands was to get our products into stores and partner with many retailers as possible,” said Kraim. “We had events planned, dispensaries who would carry our products. After October 7, we were told that supporting and selling Jewish products was controversial. So, events were cancelled, orders were cancelled, and opportunities went away. But that forced us to cut out the middleman and sell directly to our audience.”

Opting for transparency without pointing fingers, the two New York City-based entrepreneurs explained to their audience what had transpired.

Kosher gummies, various accessories and T-shirts are among the items for sale on the Tokin’ Jew site.

Courtesy of Tokin’ Jew

“To our surprise, we got a flood of support and orders and new opportunities,” continued Kraim. “And it turned out to benefit us in a way that in this time when being a brand with [the word] Jew in it was suddenly so controversial—the people who loved us wanted to love us more.”

Dispelling stereotypes and negative narratives with comedy, such as creating a video of a rabbi taking a hit from a bong, is a way of doing that.

“We’re not a political brand,” said Cohen. “Our mission is to make people proud to be Jewish and make them smile and laugh. We’re creating a community that might change the perspective of what Jews are—the way the media is trying to [portray]

them.”

Last year, the business generated six times its revenue over the year prior, according to Kraim. However, the two are not yet at that point where they can let go of their day jobs—Cohen working at a tech startup and Kraim owning and running an ad agency. Citing their financial advisors, Kraim noted they are getting close though.

Tokin’ Jew’s newly launched infused honey product High, Honey—just in time for Rosh Hashanah

Courtesy of Tokin’ Jew

Both have high hopes for their business and where they would like to see Tokin’ Jew in five years. From offering more products and holding events, to even forming a nonprofit arm that would aid people who need a doctor or a Shabbat food delivery, Cohen and Kraim want to grow the business. They also hope to help many reclaim their identity as Jews while using humor to defuse antisemitism.

“We would like every Jew to know about Tokin’ Jew,” said Kraim. “We would like everyone on the internet to be 100 percent non-antisemitic and realize Jews are just like them—wanting to enjoy the nicer things in life like a nice joint. We would like to engage more of our audience outside the internet and be an iconic brand for the Jewish community.”

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/irisdorbian/2025/08/21/a-jewish-cannabis-brand-finds-its-voice-through-humor/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

U.S. Democratic Senators propose "Official Income Curbing and Non-Disclosure Act" in response to Trump's relationship with the crypto industry

U.S. Democratic Senators propose "Official Income Curbing and Non-Disclosure Act" in response to Trump's relationship with the crypto industry

PANews reported on June 24 that according to Cointelegraph, U.S. Senator Adam Schiff and nine Democratic lawmakers proposed the Curbing Official Income and Non-Disclosure Act (COIN Act), which intends to
U
U$0.01495-21.31%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.586-0.84%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.068-23.76%
Partager
PANews2025/06/24 10:01
Partager
PeckShield: Silo Finance suffered a security breach, losing approximately $545,000

PeckShield: Silo Finance suffered a security breach, losing approximately $545,000

PANews reported on June 25 that according to PeckShieldAlert, Silo Finance was attacked, resulting in a loss of approximately US$545,000. Silo Finance said its core smart contracts, including markets and
Silo Finance
SILO$0.02315-4.33%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4833+2.65%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.005931+15.61%
Partager
PANews2025/06/25 23:13
Partager
Economist Who Predicted Bitcoin Would Go To $100 Before $100,000 Returns

Economist Who Predicted Bitcoin Would Go To $100 Before $100,000 Returns

Harvard economist Kenneth Rogoff, who declared in 2018 that Bitcoin was more likely to crash to $100 than rally to $100,000, has returned. He indirectly admitted he was wrong and outlined reasons why his prediction fell through.  Harvard Economist Breaks Silence On Missed Bitcoin Prediction In an X post, Rogoff identified himself as the Harvard economist who said that Bitcoin was more likely to be worth $100 than $100,000. He then went on to comment on what he missed when he made this prediction. First, the economist said that he was far too optimistic about the U.S. coming to its senses about sensible crypto regulation.  Related Reading: Crypto Founder Predicts The Collapse Of Bitcoin In This Timeframe Rogoff, who was the former chief economist of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), indicated that the Donald Trump administration has gone about Bitcoin and crypto regulation in the wrong way. He questioned why policymakers would want to facilitate tax evasion and illegal activities, likely in reference to regulations such as the GENIUS Act, which have provided regulatory clarity.  It is worth mentioning that one of the reasons the Harvard economist had predicted that Bitcoin was more likely to go to $100 was based on his belief that government regulation would trigger lower prices. He had made this prediction when BTC was trading at around $11,000. Rogoff claimed back then that the flagship crypto needed global regulation to crack down on its use for money laundering.  The former IMF chief believed that if this regulation took away the possibility of money laundering and tax evasion, then Bitcoin’s actual use cases for transactions were very small. As such, he was banking on BTC lacking any demand, which would drive its price lower rather than higher.  However, that hasn’t been the case as government regulation has only boosted Bitcoin’s demand. The flagship crypto rallied to $100,000, a price level Rogoff said it won’t reach, for the first time last year following Donald Trump’s victory. Meanwhile, BTC has reached new highs on the back of regulatory clarity, including its rally to a previous all-time high (ATH) just before the passage of the GENIUS Act last month.  Further Reasons For The Missed Prediction The Harvard economist also stated that he did not appreciate how Bitcoin would compete with fiat currencies to serve as the transaction medium of choice in the $20 trillion global underground economy. He further remarked that this demand puts a floor on its price.  Related Reading: Two Scenarios Map Out Bitcoin Price Crash After Recovery In addition to being a transaction medium of choice, BTC has also gained a reputation as a store of value, which has created demand for it among traditional finance (TradFi) investors. These investors have gained exposure to Bitcoin mainly through the ETFs. Interestingly, Harvard recently revealed a $117 million stake in BlackRock’s BTC ETF.  Lastly, Rogoff said that he did not anticipate a situation where regulators, especially the regulator in chief, would be able to brazenly hold hundreds of millions or even billions of dollars in crypto without consequence, considering the “blatant conflict of interest.”  At the time of writing, the Bitcoin price is trading at around $113,600, up in the last 24 hours, according to data from CoinMarketCap. Featured image from Pixabay, chart from Tradingview.com
Threshold
T$0.01606+2.55%
U
U$0.01495-21.31%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.586-0.84%
Partager
NewsBTC2025/08/21 20:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

U.S. Democratic Senators propose "Official Income Curbing and Non-Disclosure Act" in response to Trump's relationship with the crypto industry

PeckShield: Silo Finance suffered a security breach, losing approximately $545,000

Economist Who Predicted Bitcoin Would Go To $100 Before $100,000 Returns

Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Hits 200 Sponsor Milestone, Announces New Headline Speakers

PA Daily | Ethereum spot ETF has seen net inflows for 12 consecutive days; an institution is suspected to have purchased more than 100,000 ETH through OTC