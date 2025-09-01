A legendary Bitcoin whale just made a $3.8B bet on Ethereum – Details

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 17:29
Journalist

Posted: September 1, 2025

ETH: Strength in numbers

Whale transaction counts for transfers over $1 million spiked through August, coinciding with ETH’s climb above $4,300. Big players have been actively repositioning, adding momentum.

Source: Santiment

At the same time, ETH’s Futures Open Interest surged past $70 billion before settling near $60 billion.

Spot and derivatives markets are aligning behind Ethereum, with whales providing liquidity on one end and traders increasing exposure on the other.

Source: CoinGlass

ETH holds steady

At press time, Ethereum traded near $4,390, moving sideways after its strong rally earlier in August.

The daily chart showed little momentum, with the RSI indicating a neutral zone. The MACD also pointed lower, so short-term momentum had slowed even as prices stayed stable.

Source: TradingView

This period of consolidation showed ETH was pausing after recent gains, while whales continued to buy into the dips. The market looks to be in a cooling phase for now, but ready for its next move.

Source: https://ambcrypto.com/a-legendary-bitcoin-whale-just-made-a-3-8b-bet-on-ethereum-details/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
