A List Of Winners And Nominees

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 03:49
Chainbase
C$0.2379+0.95%
ALEX Lab
ALEX$0.00522-5.26%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.3-6.23%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09989-1.15%
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0.01615-1.46%

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – SEPTEMBER 18: Nathaniel Rateliff presents the Artist of the Year award to Sierra Ferrell onstage for the 23rd Annual Americana Honors & Awards at Ryman Auditorium on September 18, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Americana Music Association)

Getty Images for Americana Music Association

The Americana Honors & Awards returns this week to celebrate the best storytellers in folk, soul and traditional country music.

In its 24th year, nominees for top awards include MJ Lenderman, Sierra Ferrell, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Billy Strings, Jason Isbell and Charley Crockett, among others. A marquee event of the multi-day AmericanaFest, the ceremony takes place Wednesday night at the Ryman Auditorium in downtown Nashville.

Actor-musician John C. Reilly hosts this year. The show plans to feature performances from John Fogerty, Dawes, Margo Price, Valerie June, Medium Build and more. The show includes more than a dozen presenters, such as Brandi Carlile, Rodney Crowell and Roseanne Cash.

Read on for a full list of nominees. Check back with Forbes during the show for an updated list of winners [winners will be marked in bold].

2025 Americana Awards Winners And Nominees

Artist of the Year

  • Charley Crockett
  • Sierra Ferrell
  • Joy Oladokun
  • Billy Strings
  • Waxahatchee

Album of the Year

  • Lonesome Drifter, Charley Crockett; Produced by Charley Crockett & Shooter Jennings
  • Foxes in the Snow, Jason Isbell; Produced by Jason Isbell & Gena Johnson
  • Manning Fireworks, MJ Lenderman; Produced by Alex Farrar & MJ Lenderman
  • South of Here, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats; Produced by Brad Cook
  • Woodland, Gillian Welch & David Rawlings; Produced by David Rawlings

Duo/Group of the Year

  • Julien Baker & TORRES
  • Dawes
  • Larkin Poe
  • The Mavericks
  • Gillian Welch & David Rawlings

Emerging Act of the Year

  • Noeline Hofmann
  • MJ Lenderman
  • Medium Build
  • Maggie Rose
  • Jesse Welles

Instrumentalist of the Year

  • Fred Eltringham
  • Alex Hargreaves
  • Megan Jane
  • Kaitlyn Raitz
  • Seth Taylor

Song of the Year

  • “Johnny Moonshine,” Maggie Antone; Written by Maggie Antone, Natalie Hemby & Aaron Raitiere
  • “Ancient Light,” I’m With Her; Written by Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O’Donovan & Sara Watkins
  • “Wristwatch,” MJ Lenderman; Written by MJ Lenderman
  • “Sunshine Getaway,” JD McPherson; Written by Page Burkum, JD McPherson & Jack Torrey
  • “Heartless,” Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats; Written by Nathaniel Rateliff

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/matthewleimkuehler/2025/09/10/americana-awards-2025-a-list-of-winners-and-nominees/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Bitcoin's 30-day correlation with gold flips negative at -0.53

Bitcoin's 30-day correlation with gold flips negative at -0.53

Bitcoin has finally cut the cord. The short-term correlation between Bitcoin and gold has now gone negative, sitting at -0.53 over 30 days, according to Glassnode. It’s a clean break. On the longer timeframe, the 365-day correlation still shows a weak positive link at 0.65, but that short-term shift is loud. It means the two […]
Chainlink
LINK$23.53+1.86%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00634-2.90%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/11 04:28
Partager
South African Altvest seeks $210 M in Bitcoin Treasury

South African Altvest seeks $210 M in Bitcoin Treasury

Altvest SA plans a 200M+ Bitcoin treasury. The relocation provides controlled crypto access through equity shares. Altvest Capital Ltd, a South African financial firm, has also made an announcement that it intends to raise 210 million dollars to invest in Bitcoin and establish a crypto treasury reserve.  The firm aims at rebranding into Africa Bitcoin […] The post South African Altvest seeks $210 M in Bitcoin Treasury appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
MemeCore
M$2.04034+5.23%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01997+4.93%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/11 05:00
Partager
Pavel Durov warns France is experiencing societal collapse

Pavel Durov warns France is experiencing societal collapse

According to the Telegram founder, France’s political leaders continue to make poor choices regarding censorship.
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 06:28
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Bitcoin's 30-day correlation with gold flips negative at -0.53

South African Altvest seeks $210 M in Bitcoin Treasury

Pavel Durov warns France is experiencing societal collapse

Cardano News & The Hottest Altcoins To Buy In September For The Highest Returns

OpenAI signed a $300 billion, five-year cloud deal with Oracle starting in 2027