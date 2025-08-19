A Look at the Debates & Price Dip

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 14:01
NEAR
NEAR$2.474-3.39%
RealLink
REAL$0.05059+4.71%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.0000123-1.91%
Capverse
CAP$0.06374-1.39%
FORM
FORM$3.5807-3.85%
  • Shiba Inu faces renewed debate on decentralization versus centralized leadership control
  • SHIB price tests $0.00001250 support as bearish trend and selling pressure intensify
  • Token burn activity slows by 44%, raising concerns over long-term scarcity momentum

Debate on the project’s long-term direction has been brewing within the Shiba Inu community, as the price of SHIB is testing key support. Many in the community are arguing that the true spirit of the project has always been decentralization, pushing back against any form of centralized control. 

They’re pointing to the vision of Ryoshi, the anonymous founder, who never appointed official leaders and instead left the project in the hands of its community.

Related: Shiba Inu Shifts Strategy: From Token Burns to Real-World Utility

This decentralized vision continues to fuel both the optimism and the challenges surrounding the token today. At the same time, SHIB’s price is under pressure, testing key support levels as selling activity intensifies.

SHIB Price Action

At the time of writing, SHIB trades near $0.00001256, down 1% in the last 24 hours. Market cap stands at $7.40 billion, while daily volume surged 101% to $212 million, showing heightened trading interest. 

Despite the spike in volume, the trend remains bearish. SHIB has consistently posted lower highs and lower lows throughout the day.

Support is being tested around $0.00001250. A decisive break below this level could drag the price toward $0.00001220 and even $0.00001200, a strong psychological floor. 

On the upside, resistance appears between $0.00001300 and $0.00001320. Only a break above $0.00001340 could signal early signs of recovery.

Indicators point to a mixed outlook. The MACD hovers around zero, highlighting weak momentum. RSI remains neutral at 49.5, suggesting neither overbought nor oversold conditions.

SHIB burn rate slows down

Shiba Inu continues to operate with a massive circulating supply of over 584 trillion tokens. Since launch, more than 410 trillion tokens have been permanently removed through burns. 

While this supports long-term scarcity, recent burn activity has slowed. In the past 24 hours, just over 20 million SHIB were burned, marking a sharp 44% decline from earlier levels.

Related: SHIB Price Analysis: “Falling Wedge” Breakout Puts the 146% Rally in Focus

This slowdown in burn rate raises concerns, as token destruction has often been a key driver of investor enthusiasm. Meanwhile, over 4.6 trillion SHIB are currently staked as xSHIB, locking them out of circulation and adding another layer of scarcity.

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational and educational purposes only. The article does not constitute financial advice or advice of any kind. Coin Edition is not responsible for any losses incurred as a result of the utilization of content, products, or services mentioned. Readers are advised to exercise caution before taking any action related to the company.

Source: https://coinedition.com/shiba-inu-faces-pressure-as-price-slips-community-questions-leadership/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Tom Lee Frames ETH Retreat as Necessary Step Toward $5,100

Tom Lee Frames ETH Retreat as Necessary Step Toward $5,100

Tom Lee sees ETH’s dip near $4,150 as a healthy pullback, setting the stage for a potential run toward $5,100.
NEAR
NEAR$2.473-3.77%
TOMCoin
TOM$0.000275--%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$2+7.06%
Partager
CryptoPotato2025/08/19 21:41
Partager
Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Harvest Finance
FARM$29.42-2.09%
Bitcoin
BTC$113,979.7-1.03%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000078-1.26%
Partager
PANews2025/04/30 13:50
Partager
VCI Global announces $2 billion partnership to promote crypto infrastructure and asset tokenization based on 18,000 BTC

VCI Global announces $2 billion partnership to promote crypto infrastructure and asset tokenization based on 18,000 BTC

PANews reported on August 19 that Nasdaq-listed company VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) announced a $2 billion partnership agreement with digital asset holders to establish a sovereign-grade crypto infrastructure joint
Bitcoin
BTC$113,979.7-1.03%
Partager
PANews2025/08/19 21:06
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Tom Lee Frames ETH Retreat as Necessary Step Toward $5,100

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

VCI Global announces $2 billion partnership to promote crypto infrastructure and asset tokenization based on 18,000 BTC

Institutional Pulse: XRP, Stellar & Algorand Touted to Power Tomorrow’s Government Liquidity

As It Approaches $6m In Its Presale Here’s Why BlockchainFX Could Be the Next Best Crypto to Buy Ahead of Nexchain and BlockDAG