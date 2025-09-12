A narrower range of 146.20/148.50 may be enough to contain the price – UOB Group

2025/09/12 23:31
US Dollar (USD) is likely to trade in a range of 146.75/147.65. In the longer run, a narrower range of 146.20/148.50 is likely enough to contain the price movements for now, UOB Group’s FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note.

USD/JPY is likely to continue range-trading

24-HOUR VIEW: “USD traded in a relatively quiet manner two days ago. Yesterday, we indicated that ‘the price action provides no fresh clues, and we continue to expect range-trading, likely between 146.95 and 147.85.’ USD subsequently rose to 147.99 and then dropped back down to a low of 146.97 before closing at 147.20 (-0.18%). While there has been a slight increase in downward momentum, this is likely to lead to a lower range of 146.75/147.65 rather than a sustained decline.”

1-3 WEEKS VIEW: “In our latest narrative from Wednesday (10 Sep, spot at 147.40), we highlighted that ‘the outlook remains mixed.’ We also highlighted that USD ‘is now expected to trade in a range of 146.00/149.00.’ We continue to expect range-trading, but a narrower range of 146.20/148.50 is likely enough to contain the price movements for now.”

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/usd-jpy-a-narrower-range-of-14620-14850-may-be-enough-to-contain-the-price-uob-group-202509121055

