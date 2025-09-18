A Netflix ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Short Film Has Been Rated For Release

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 02:23
MemeCore
M$2.83764+16.34%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014617-2.39%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08637-2.39%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017166-0.40%
Kangamoon
KANG$0.0004422-2.49%
OFFICIAL K-POP
KPOP$0.0003073-7.41%

KPop Demon Hunters

Netflix

Everyone has wondered what may be the next step for KPop Demon Hunters as an IP, given its record-breaking success on Netflix. Now, the answer may be something exactly no one predicted.

According to a new filing with the MPA, something called Debut: A KPop Demon Hunters Story has been rated PG by the ratings body. It’s listed alongside some other films, and this is obviously something that has not been publicly announced.

A short film could be well, very short, a few minutes, and likely no more than ten. Even that might be pushing it. Using say, Pixar shorts as a reference, most are between 4 and 8 minutes. The original movie is an hour and 36 minutes.

The “Debut” in the title indicates some sort of flashback, perhaps to when HUNTR/X first arrived on the scene before they blew up. Previously, director Maggie Kang has commented about how there were more backstory components that were supposed to be in the film that were cut, but hinted those could be explored in a sequel. But perhaps some may be put into a short here. I very much doubt those scenes were fully produced and simply cut, but perhaps they were finished up for this short film here.

When would Debut: KPop Demon Hunters theoretically arrive? I’m not sure the other films on the list are much help. Dead of Winter is out in less than two weeks. Mother Mary does not have a release date. Ne Zha 2 came out earlier this year. I’ve only seen news stories saying The Perfect Gamble was supposed to come out in Q1 2025, but I’ve seen no evidence that it actually has.

KPop Demon Hunters

Netflix

It could be sooner rather than later as Netflix looks to capitalize on the extreme popularity of the movie before it fades. Not that it is fading, necessarily, as the movie remains inside the top 3 in Netflix’s top 10 movie list three months after it first arrived.

Netflix almost never does short films at all, but obviously with something like KPop Demon Hunters, exceptions could be made. If this is real and does make it fruition, it will be funny to a six-minute movie make it to the top of the top 10 list for three weeks or something like that.

I don’t know if this rating submission means that Netflix is about to officially announce this. All the other projects on the list have been announced, so unless this document is some weirdly elaborate fake (it is on the official MPA site), we should probably hear something soon.

Follow me on Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram.

Pick up my sci-fi novels the Herokiller series and The Earthborn Trilogy.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/paultassi/2025/09/17/a-netflix-kpop-demon-hunters-short-film-has-been-rated-for-release/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Crypto News: Donald Trump-Aligned Fed Governor To Speed Up Fed Rate Cuts?

Crypto News: Donald Trump-Aligned Fed Governor To Speed Up Fed Rate Cuts?

The post Crypto News: Donald Trump-Aligned Fed Governor To Speed Up Fed Rate Cuts? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In recent crypto news, Stephen Miran swore in as the latest Federal Reserve governor on September 16, 2025, slipping into the board’s last open spot right before the Federal Open Market Committee kicks off its two-day rate discussion. Traders are betting heavily on a 25-basis-point trim, which would bring the federal funds rate down to 4.00%-4.25%, based on CME FedWatch Tool figures from September 15, 2025. Miran, who’s been Trump’s top economic advisor and a supporter of his trade ideas, joins a seven-member board where just three governors come from Democratic picks, according to the Fed’s records updated that same day. Crypto News: Miran’s Background and Quick Path to Confirmation The Senate greenlit Miran on September 15, 2025, with a tight 48-47 vote, following his nomination on September 2, 2025, as per a recent crypto news update. His stint runs only until January 31, 2026, stepping in for Adriana D. Kugler, who stepped down in August 2025 for reasons not made public. Miran earned his economics Ph.D. from Harvard and worked at the Treasury back in Trump’s first go-around. Afterward, he moved to Hudson Bay Capital Management as an economist, then looped back to the White House in December 2024 to head the Council of Economic Advisers. There, he helped craft Trump’s “reciprocal tariffs” approach, aimed at fixing trade gaps with China and the EU. He wouldn’t quit his White House gig, which irked Senator Elizabeth Warren at the September 7, 2025, confirmation hearings. That limited time frame means Miran gets to cast a vote straight away at the FOMC session starting September 16, 2025. The full board now features Chair Jerome H. Powell (Trump pick, term ends 2026), Vice Chair Philip N. Jefferson (Biden, to 2036), and folks like Lisa D. Cook (Biden, to 2028) and Michael S. Barr…
DAR Open Network
D$0.03525-0.42%
Humanity
H$0.05168+7.19%
Threshold
T$0.01696+0.83%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:14
Partager
Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge

Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge

The surge follows a difficult August, when investors pulled out more than $750 million while rotating capital into Ethereum-focused funds. […] The post Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge appeared first on Coindoo.
Moonveil
MORE$0.08698-1.77%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/18 01:15
Partager
Cloud mining is gaining popularity around the world. LgMining’s efficient cloud mining platform helps you easily deploy digital assets and lead a new wave of crypto wealth.

Cloud mining is gaining popularity around the world. LgMining’s efficient cloud mining platform helps you easily deploy digital assets and lead a new wave of crypto wealth.

The post Cloud mining is gaining popularity around the world. LgMining’s efficient cloud mining platform helps you easily deploy digital assets and lead a new wave of crypto wealth. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SPONSORED POST* As the cryptocurrency market continues its recovery, Ethereum has once again become the center of attention for investors. Recently, the well-known crypto mining platform LgMining predicted that Ethereum may surpass its previous all-time high and surge past $5,000. In light of this rare market opportunity, choosing a high-efficiency, secure, and low-cost mining platform has become the top priority for many investors. With its cutting-edge hardware, intelligent technology, and low-cost renewable energy advantages, LgMining Cloud Mining is rapidly emerging as a leader in the cloud mining industry. Ethereum: The Driving Force of the Crypto Market Ethereum is not only the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization but also the backbone of the blockchain smart contract ecosystem. From DeFi (Decentralized Finance) to NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) and the broader Web3.0 infrastructure, most innovations are built on Ethereum. This widespread utility gives Ethereum tremendous growth potential. With the upcoming scalability upgrades, the Ethereum network is expected to offer improved performance and transaction speed—likely triggering a fresh wave of market enthusiasm. According to the LgMining research team, Ethereum’s share among institutional and retail investors continues to grow. Combined with shifting monetary policies and global economic uncertainties, Ethereum is expected to break past its previous high of over $4,000 and aim for $5,000 or more in the coming months. LgMining Cloud Mining: Unlocking a Low-Barrier Path to Wealth Traditional crypto mining often requires expensive mining rigs, stable electricity, and complex maintenance—making it inaccessible for the average person. LgMining Cloud Mining breaks down these barriers, allowing anyone to easily participate in mining Ethereum and Bitcoin without owning hardware. LgMining builds its robust and efficient mining infrastructure around three core advantages: 1. High-End Equipment LgMining uses top-tier mining hardware with exceptional computing power and reliability. The platform’s ASIC and GPU miners are carefully selected and tested to…
Moonveil
MORE$0.08698-1.77%
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.5299-9.40%
Triathon
GROW$0.061+144.00%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:04
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Crypto News: Donald Trump-Aligned Fed Governor To Speed Up Fed Rate Cuts?

Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge

Cloud mining is gaining popularity around the world. LgMining’s efficient cloud mining platform helps you easily deploy digital assets and lead a new wave of crypto wealth.

Fed Acts on Economic Signals with Rate Cut

Crucial Fed Rate Cut: October Probability Surges to 94%