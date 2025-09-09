A New Step Has Been Taken Regarding Bitcoin (BTC) Reserves in the US! Here Are the Details…

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 22:14
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.601-0.30%
Bitcoin
BTC$110,958.86-1.38%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016444-3.23%
Safe Token
SAFE$0.4311-0.89%
SphereX
HERE$0.0002-4.76%

US President Donald Trump signed the executive order regarding the Bitcoin (BTC) reserve last March, after he officially took office.

Since then, studies on the BTC reserve have continued, with the US House of Representatives introducing a bill ordering the Treasury Department to prepare a plan for Bitcoin reserves.

Accordingly, the US House of Representatives introduced a bill (HR 5166) mandating the creation of a plan on how the federal government will store and manage strategic Bitcoin reserves.

If the bill becomes law, the Treasury Department will be required to prepare a report on how the US strategic Bitcoin reserve will be stored and kept safe.

Experts see the latest bill as an important step towards officially addressing the stockpiling of Bitcoin and other digital assets as national strategic assets and establishing the necessary regulations.

The bill has been referred to the House of Representatives for debate. It will be debated in the House and, if approved, submitted to the Senate.

*This is not investment advice.

Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data!

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/a-new-step-has-been-taken-regarding-bitcoin-btc-reserves-in-the-us-here-are-the-details/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

US court imposes approximately $25 million in fines and damages for My Big Coin fraud

US court imposes approximately $25 million in fines and damages for My Big Coin fraud

PANews reported on June 13 that according to Bitcoin.com, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) announced that the U.S. federal court made a final default judgment on the My
Union
U$0.01096+1.57%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016463-3.10%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0857-10.91%
Partager
PANews2025/06/13 13:21
Partager
Financing Weekly Report | 14 public financing events; Encrypted payment company Mesh completes $82 million Series B financing, led by Paradigm

Financing Weekly Report | 14 public financing events; Encrypted payment company Mesh completes $82 million Series B financing, led by Paradigm

The heat of the primary market has decreased; in Q1 2025, venture capital funds in the AI industry were nearly US$20 billion, while US crypto venture capital financing in the same period was only US$861 million.
B
B$0.5942-4.64%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1501+14.66%
Partager
PANews2025/03/17 09:24
Partager
Cork Protocol attacker address transferred 1,410 ETH to TornadoCash

Cork Protocol attacker address transferred 1,410 ETH to TornadoCash

PANews reported on June 25 that according to Paidun’s monitoring, the address marked as “Cork Protocol Attacker 2” on the chain has transferred 1,410 ETH (worth approximately US$3.4 million) to
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0857-10.91%
Ethereum
ETH$4,291.77-1.72%
Partager
PANews2025/06/25 14:16
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

US court imposes approximately $25 million in fines and damages for My Big Coin fraud

Financing Weekly Report | 14 public financing events; Encrypted payment company Mesh completes $82 million Series B financing, led by Paradigm

Cork Protocol attacker address transferred 1,410 ETH to TornadoCash

Is Helium price at risk as Coinbase suspends trading for Helium Mobile?

Robinhood May Hit $160 On 100% Revenue Growth By 2026: Bernstein