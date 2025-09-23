The post A Reality Check Pi Holders Might Not Want to Hear appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 23 September 2025 | 17:10 Recent Pi Network price predictions are disheartening. Once praised as a mobile-driven crypto revolution, Pi Network has left many holders with significant losses, with prices still over 65% below their peak. Growing doubts about its viability stem from its limited utility. As uncertainty about Pi Network’s future increases, traders are turning their attention to presale opportunities with actual potential, such as Layer Brett ($LBRETT), which is gaining momentum. Pi Network Price Predictions Point to a Possible Setback The Pi Network price prediction has been a topic of intense discussion among crypto enthusiasts. Recent analyses suggest that the token is poised for a correction, challenging the optimistic outlooks held by many holders. Experts say that by October 22, 2025, Pi Network’s price will drop by about 25%, to $0.259345. Another negative Pi Network price prediction suggests the price will drop to $0.2597 in 2025 and then slowly rise to $0.4939 in 2026. Based on these predictions, investors would have to deal with a time of no growth and possibly losses. Source: CoinMarketcap Some long-term estimates are still positive, saying that prices might reach $2.09 by 2030, but the near future is not certain. Pi Network’s growth potential is still limited by the fact that it hasn’t been widely adopted or used in the real world. Investors should be careful because recent Pi Network price predictions show there is a chance that prices will drop again soon. How Layer Brett Breaks the Mold Layer Brett stands out for several key reasons. Currently in presale at just $0.0058, having already raised over $3.9 million, it offers far more than Pi Network ever did. Staking is live, boasting an impressive 660%+ APY, though this yield decreases as more wallets join, creating an inherent sense of urgency. Unlike… The post A Reality Check Pi Holders Might Not Want to Hear appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 23 September 2025 | 17:10 Recent Pi Network price predictions are disheartening. Once praised as a mobile-driven crypto revolution, Pi Network has left many holders with significant losses, with prices still over 65% below their peak. Growing doubts about its viability stem from its limited utility. As uncertainty about Pi Network’s future increases, traders are turning their attention to presale opportunities with actual potential, such as Layer Brett ($LBRETT), which is gaining momentum. Pi Network Price Predictions Point to a Possible Setback The Pi Network price prediction has been a topic of intense discussion among crypto enthusiasts. Recent analyses suggest that the token is poised for a correction, challenging the optimistic outlooks held by many holders. Experts say that by October 22, 2025, Pi Network’s price will drop by about 25%, to $0.259345. Another negative Pi Network price prediction suggests the price will drop to $0.2597 in 2025 and then slowly rise to $0.4939 in 2026. Based on these predictions, investors would have to deal with a time of no growth and possibly losses. Source: CoinMarketcap Some long-term estimates are still positive, saying that prices might reach $2.09 by 2030, but the near future is not certain. Pi Network’s growth potential is still limited by the fact that it hasn’t been widely adopted or used in the real world. Investors should be careful because recent Pi Network price predictions show there is a chance that prices will drop again soon. How Layer Brett Breaks the Mold Layer Brett stands out for several key reasons. Currently in presale at just $0.0058, having already raised over $3.9 million, it offers far more than Pi Network ever did. Staking is live, boasting an impressive 660%+ APY, though this yield decreases as more wallets join, creating an inherent sense of urgency. Unlike…

A Reality Check Pi Holders Might Not Want to Hear

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 23:51
Crypto News
  • 23 September 2025
  • |
  • 17:10

Recent Pi Network price predictions are disheartening. Once praised as a mobile-driven crypto revolution, Pi Network has left many holders with significant losses, with prices still over 65% below their peak.

Growing doubts about its viability stem from its limited utility. As uncertainty about Pi Network’s future increases, traders are turning their attention to presale opportunities with actual potential, such as Layer Brett ($LBRETT), which is gaining momentum.

Pi Network Price Predictions Point to a Possible Setback

The Pi Network price prediction has been a topic of intense discussion among crypto enthusiasts. Recent analyses suggest that the token is poised for a correction, challenging the optimistic outlooks held by many holders.

Experts say that by October 22, 2025, Pi Network’s price will drop by about 25%, to $0.259345. Another negative Pi Network price prediction suggests the price will drop to $0.2597 in 2025 and then slowly rise to $0.4939 in 2026. Based on these predictions, investors would have to deal with a time of no growth and possibly losses.

Source: CoinMarketcap

Some long-term estimates are still positive, saying that prices might reach $2.09 by 2030, but the near future is not certain. Pi Network’s growth potential is still limited by the fact that it hasn’t been widely adopted or used in the real world. Investors should be careful because recent Pi Network price predictions show there is a chance that prices will drop again soon.

How Layer Brett Breaks the Mold

Layer Brett stands out for several key reasons. Currently in presale at just $0.0058, having already raised over $3.9 million, it offers far more than Pi Network ever did. Staking is live, boasting an impressive 660%+ APY, though this yield decreases as more wallets join, creating an inherent sense of urgency.

Unlike Pi Network, which overpromised and underdelivered, $LBRETT is backed by solid technology. As an Ethereum Layer 2 solution, it ensures ultra-low transaction fees, rapid processing, and scalability, all built on the highly secure Ethereum blockchain. It combines meme-inspired enthusiasm with practical infrastructure, a combination analysts are calling one of the best presales of 2025.

Layer Brett’s design also incorporates transparent tokenomics and plans for integrating NFTs and DeFi. With Layer 2 adoption accelerating, $LBRETT is positioned to appeal to both meme-focused investors and utility-driven traders, something Pi Network has never fully achieved.

PI holders are grappling with disappointing Pi Network price predictions. In contrast, Layer Brett is live, transparent, and community-centered. Its tokenomics are clear, staking is operational, and the roadmap focuses on creating a vibrant Layer 2 ecosystem. Add a $1 million giveaway and an engaged, rapidly growing community, and it’s clear why momentum is shifting toward $LBRETT while confidence in Pi Network wanes.

Bottom line

The outlook is poor, even though Pi might plod along. The risk of a collapse to zero is serious because holders are already down, and there are no indications of any real development. The opposite is true of Layer Brett, which is early-stage, under a cent, and has a $1 million giveaway, Ethereum Layer 2 functionality, meme-driven excitement, and staking rewards to support adoption.

Analysts say $LBRETT has the potential to provide the kind of exponential upside that Pi Network never can, which is why traders are treating it as the superior option.

Don’t wait until the presale ends. Layer Brett is moving fast, and the opportunity to buy in early at record speed won’t last long.

Presale: Layer Brett | Fast & Rewarding Layer 2 Blockchain

Telegram: View @layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

Author

Krasimir Rusev is a journalist with many years of experience in covering cryptocurrencies and financial markets. He specializes in analysis, news, and forecasts for digital assets, providing readers with in-depth and reliable information on the latest market trends. His expertise and professionalism make him a valuable source of information for investors, traders, and anyone who follows the dynamics of the crypto world.

Source: https://coindoo.com/pi-network-price-prediction-a-reality-check-pi-holders-might-not-want-to-hear/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
