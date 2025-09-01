A-share listed company Sanwei Xinan is actively developing Web3.0 application scenarios, focusing on RWA and stablecoins

PANews reported on September 1st that Sanwei Xin'an stated on its interactive platform that the company has many years of technical expertise in blockchain security and spearheaded the development of China's first blockchain cryptography industry standard, "Technical Requirements for Blockchain Cryptography Applications." Its blockchain cryptographic machine has passed national commercial secrets certification and is being used in multiple blockchain infrastructure projects.

Furthermore, the company's internationally certified FIPS HSM provides secure digital asset custody services, and its hardware wallet products have been deployed in digital currency exchanges. As Vice Chairman of the Hong Kong Web3.0 Standardization Association, Sanwei Xinan is actively participating in the development of standards for Web3.0 application scenarios such as stablecoins and RWA, and provides products and solutions for RWA data on-chain, hot and cold wallets, and asset custody.