A Stablecoin Cryptocurrency On The TRON Blockchain

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/26 07:03
FORM
FORM$3.3984-1.48%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001652-3.33%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01259-8.43%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018791-8.39%
Tron
TRX$0.3421-4.54%

USDJ is a stablecoin cryptocurrency that operates on the TRON blockchain.


It is part of the JUST DeFi ecosystem, which includes various decentralized financial products and services. USDJ is designed to maintain a stable value by being pegged to the United States Dollar (USD) through a system of collateralization and governance mechanisms. 


USDJ is part of the broader DeFi ecosystem, which aims to provide decentralized financial products and services, including lending, borrowing, and stablecoin issuance, without traditional intermediaries like banks.


USDJ is categorized as a stablecoin because its value is designed to be relatively stable and maintain a 1:1 peg with the United States Dollar. This stability is achieved through a collateralization system.




USDJ is backed by collateral in the form of other cryptocurrencies, primarily TRX, the native cryptocurrency of the TRON blockchain. Users lock up TRX tokens as collateral to mint USDJ stablecoins. The collateralization ratio ensures that there are sufficient assets to support the value of the stablecoin.


Moreover, the system employs various mechanisms, including automatic liquidations of undercollateralized positions, to maintain the stable value of USDJ.


Disclaimer. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be viewed as an endorsement by CoinIdol. They are not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency. Readers should do their research before investing in funds.

Source: https://coinidol.com/usdj-usdj-token/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

U.S. margin debt hits new all-time high $1.02 trillion as leverage fuels rally

U.S. margin debt hits new all-time high $1.02 trillion as leverage fuels rally

Margin debt across the U.S. has now hit a record $1.02 trillion in July, after rising by $14.6 billion in just one month, according to data from July released by FINRA. That jump followed June’s $87 billion explosion, the biggest monthly increase in margin debt ever recorded. In the last two years, borrowing has increased […]
U
U$0.01181-9.15%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.000577-8.99%
Everscale
EVER$0.00964+5.12%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/08/26 07:52
Partager
Here’s Where Ethereum Price Is Headed in the Next 24–48 Hours

Here’s Where Ethereum Price Is Headed in the Next 24–48 Hours

Ethereum has had a strong run in August, pushing close to $5,000 before cooling off. Right now, ETH is trading around $4,648, and traders are watching closely to see if the momentum continues or if the market takes a breather first. The last 24 hours have brought some interesting shifts in open interest, long and
SphereX
HERE$0.000357-0.27%
Ethereum
ETH$4,406.12-6.83%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.00000007-15.15%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/26 06:45
Partager
New crypto venture capital fund Frachtis closes $20 million

New crypto venture capital fund Frachtis closes $20 million

PANews reported on June 23 that according to The Block , the former Chorus One executive team established a new crypto venture capital fund Frachtis , focusing on the intersection
FUND
FUND$0.02282--%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0594-7.47%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.1282-16.64%
Partager
PANews2025/06/23 23:57
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

U.S. margin debt hits new all-time high $1.02 trillion as leverage fuels rally

Here’s Where Ethereum Price Is Headed in the Next 24–48 Hours

New crypto venture capital fund Frachtis closes $20 million

Trump threatens tariffs on countries that implement digital taxes, digital services legislation, or digital market regulations

An institution has used 112.96 million USDC to purchase 47,070 ETH in the past three days