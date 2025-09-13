A Stablecoin Ecosystem With Algorithmic Stability Mechanisms And Its Token

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 03:23
Moonveil
MORE$0.0959-1.17%
Terra
LUNA$0.1573+2.07%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001719+2.87%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01529+8.13%
Terraport
TERRA$0.003518+9.01%

Terra (LUNA) is a blockchain platform that aims to create a stable and scalable cryptocurrency ecosystem by connecting with various stablecoins pegged to different fiat currencies.


It also aims to provide a stable and decentralized financial infrastructure that facilitates global payments and decentralized applications (DApps). 


It has integrated with various decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols and platforms, allowing users to use Terra stablecoins for yield farming, liquidity provision, and other DeFi activities.


One of Terra’s primary features is its focus on stablecoins. It has introduced a family of stablecoins, such as TerraUSD (UST), TerraKRW, TerraSDR, and others, each pegged to a specific fiat currency. These stablecoins aim to provide price stability and utility for various global currencies.

Seigniorage shares


Terra’s mechanism involves a dual-token system: LUNA and stablecoins. LUNA acts as the governance and staking token, while stablecoins are used for payments and transactions. The platform’s stability mechanism involves seigniorage shares, where LUNA holders participate in the stabilization of the stablecoin supply by expanding or contracting the money supply.


Terra uses algorithms to maintain the stability of its stablecoins. As demand for Terra stablecoins increases, more stablecoins are minted, and as demand decreases, stablecoins are burned.


LUNA is the native utility token of the Terra network. It is used for staking, participating in governance decisions, and stabilizing the value of stablecoins through the seigniorage mechanism.





Disclaimer. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be viewed as an endorsement by CoinIdol. They are not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency. Readers should do their research before investing in funds.

Source: https://coinidol.com/terra-luna-token/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

April blockchain game report: Daily activity dropped to an annual low, and financing amount dropped 69% month-on-month

April blockchain game report: Daily activity dropped to an annual low, and financing amount dropped 69% month-on-month

The speculative frenzy is cooling, but developers are not stopping.
SQUID MEME
GAME$25.8-11.07%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001985-1.43%
Partager
PANews2025/05/17 14:33
Partager
We Just Brought the First BMW Apecar to Germany – Here's How It Went

We Just Brought the First BMW Apecar to Germany – Here's How It Went

We proudly took delivery of the world’s only BMW Apecar in Munich – a one-of-one BAYC-themed M235i by BMW & Yuga Labs. A milestone for NFTs in Germany.
SphereX
HERE$0.00022+5.26%
Partager
Crypto Ticker2025/09/13 04:01
Partager
Wealthy Chinese are leaving Singapore to rival wealth hubs like Hong Kong and Japan

Wealthy Chinese are leaving Singapore to rival wealth hubs like Hong Kong and Japan

Singapore’s image as a safe haven for wealthy mainland Chinese families is eroding. The wealthy Chinese are now finding their way back to rival wealth hubs like Hong Kong and Japan. The inflow of Chinese wealthy families started after 2019, when a wave of pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong led to a clampdown by Beijing […]
Propy
PRO$0.7197+2.39%
Safe Token
SAFE$0.4675+4.98%
Wink
LIKE$0.011079+9.04%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/13 03:05
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

April blockchain game report: Daily activity dropped to an annual low, and financing amount dropped 69% month-on-month

We Just Brought the First BMW Apecar to Germany – Here's How It Went

Wealthy Chinese are leaving Singapore to rival wealth hubs like Hong Kong and Japan

New Coreon–Datai Partnership Aims to Unlock Real-Time Blockchain Intelligence

Looking back at Trump’s first 100 days in office, crypto markets gain and lose