A Surprising Confession About Bitcoin After 7 Years! “From $100 to $100,000…”

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 02:28
Threshold
T$0.01625+2.52%
Bitcoin
BTC$114,108.25+0.54%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10378+3.61%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021918+3.20%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001882+3.29%

Harvard economist Kenneth Rogoff admitted that the Bitcoin (BTC) predictions he announced in 2018 did not come true.

Harvard economist Kenneth Rogoff, who said in 2018 that Bitcoin was more likely to fall to $100 than to rise to $10,000, has admitted he was wrong.

“BTC is more likely to fall to $100 than to reach $100,000 in the next decade,” Rogoff told CNBC in an interview in early 2018. “Because BTC is used for money laundering and tax evasion and doesn’t function as a transaction medium. If regulations start coming in worldwide, the price will collapse.”

However, Rogoff admitted that he was wrong in a post on his X account, citing the lack of effective regulations for cryptocurrencies, the unexpectedly high rate of adoption, and the inaction of regulatory bodies as the main reasons behind his erroneous prediction.

“About ten years ago, I was the Harvard economist who said Bitcoin was more likely to hit $100 than $100,000.

What did I miss?

1-I was overly optimistic that the US would come to its senses regarding sensible cryptocurrency regulations; I was wondering why policymakers would want to facilitate tax evasion and illegal activities.

2- Secondly, I did not foresee that Bitcoin would compete with fiat currencies as the preferred medium of transaction in the twenty trillion dollar global underground economy.

3- Third, I did not anticipate that regulators, and especially the chief regulator, would be holding hundreds of millions or even billions of dollars worth of cryptocurrency, given the obvious conflict of interest.”

*This is not investment advice.

Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data!

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/a-surprising-confession-about-bitcoin-after-7-years-from-100-to-100000/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Only Christopher Waller and Michelle Bowman supported Trump’s push to cut rates at the July Federal Reserve meeting

Only Christopher Waller and Michelle Bowman supported Trump’s push to cut rates at the July Federal Reserve meeting

Only two members of the Federal Reserve board supported President Donald Trump’s push to cut rates during the central bank’s July meeting, according to minutes released Wednesday by the Fed itself. Those two were Governor Christopher Waller and Governor Michelle Bowman, who both voted to lower the benchmark interest rate, arguing that the labor market […]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.886+2.38%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03839+4.60%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05489-8.47%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/08/21 03:39
Partager
A whale deposited 4 million USDC to Hyperliquid 6 hours ago to buy HYPE tokens

A whale deposited 4 million USDC to Hyperliquid 6 hours ago to buy HYPE tokens

According to PANews on June 19, according to Lookonchain monitoring, the whale address 0x89AB recharged 4 million US dollars in USDC to Hyperliquid 6 hours ago to purchase HYPE tokens.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$42.77+0.16%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9998-0.01%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0716-20.62%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 11:55
Partager
How Did EminiFX’s Founder Lose $228 Million? Inside the Shocking Crypto Ponzi Scheme Uncovered

How Did EminiFX’s Founder Lose $228 Million? Inside the Shocking Crypto Ponzi Scheme Uncovered

EminiFX owner gets 228 million Ponzi fraud fine. The scheme used money on new clients to pay the early investors. The case is an indication of tighter crypto regulation and enforcement. The 228 million dollar sum is the amount that the EminiFX founder is held accountable for. This follows a long probe into a Ponzi. […] The post How Did EminiFX’s Founder Lose $228 Million? Inside the Shocking Crypto Ponzi Scheme Uncovered appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
FINE
FINE$0.0000000018987-2.66%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/08/21 03:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Only Christopher Waller and Michelle Bowman supported Trump’s push to cut rates at the July Federal Reserve meeting

A whale deposited 4 million USDC to Hyperliquid 6 hours ago to buy HYPE tokens

How Did EminiFX’s Founder Lose $228 Million? Inside the Shocking Crypto Ponzi Scheme Uncovered

JPMorgan and Mitsubishi are negotiating a $22 billion loan to finance an AI data center

Wormhole Foundation Counters Layerzero’s Stargate Acquisition Bid