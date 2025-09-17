A trader sold all his BTC short positions 7 hours ago and went short on ETH again, losing $43.33 million in one month.

Par : PANews
2025/09/17 09:05
PANews reported on September 17th that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin, a trader who lost $35.84 million long on ETH and then switched to shorting BTC has lost another $7.5 million shorting BTC and has now switched to shorting ETH again. In just one month, he has lost $43.33 million, leaving less than $1 million in his address.

  • The trader started going long on ETH in mid-August, but the anticipated surge didn't materialize. So, seeing ETH's weakness in early September, he stopped out, losing $35.84 million, and then went short on BTC.
  • As a result, BTC remained strong and did not fall. He finally gave up his short position after holding on for half a month and closed all his positions at a stop loss in the early morning of this morning. This resulted in another loss of $7.5 million.
  • Now he is back in ETH, but not long but short.

He sold all his BTC short positions 7 hours ago and then opened a short position in ETH: now he has opened a short position of 5,432 ETH (US$24.5 million) at $4,485, with a liquidation price of $4,594.

