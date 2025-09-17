A Turning Point for Digital Assets?

US and UK Move Closer on Crypto Policy

The United States and the United Kingdom are preparing to unveil a new crypto cooperation deal. This marks a significant step in aligning their approaches toward digital assets, stablecoins, and blockchain technology. For years, both countries have taken different regulatory paths, but the upcoming agreement suggests a turning point. The announcement also comes at a time when previous tensions between Washington and London – especially over tariffs and trade disagreements – may be fading, paving the way for closer collaboration.

Details of the Cooperation Deal

The cooperation is expected to include:

Stablecoin Regulation: Joint frameworks to address the issuance and use of stablecoins, a fast-growing segment of the digital economy. Digital Asset Oversight: Stronger coordination on rules governing exchanges, custody, and cross-border operations. Innovation and Adoption: Initiatives to support blockchain adoption across finance and other industries.

The talks were led by UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, following calls from crypto industry groups urging that digital assets be central to any new UK–US trade framework.