A turning point for mining rules

In July 2025, the U.S. House held what some call Crypto Week, a key time for cryptocurrency. On the table were the GENIUS Act, Clarity Act, and Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act, all meant to form the rules for digital assets. Although the Act is primarily focused on stablecoins, it also helps the mining industry. The industry has been running without clear rules. Mining is up as BTC’s price stays above $100,000, and what happens with these bills could shift the industry’s future in the U.S., touching costs and investments.

As more people get into cryptocurrency, it’s more important than ever to grasp why mining is so important to the crypto world and why there is a push for growth. The U.S. has some major mining groups, like Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ: MARA) and Riot Platforms (NASDAQ: RIOT), all facing issues, like high energy costs, concerns over the environment, and unclear guidelines. The bills during Crypto Week try to fix these issues, building a structure that could help the industry grow.

The GENIUS Act was signed into law on July 18, 2025. It aimed to boost new life into digital assets by giving tax breaks and easier permits for mining. The bill lowered red tape by calling mining sites important infrastructure and grew domestic mining investment. This helped because the industry relies on high-energy data centers. For example, miners such as Iris Energy (NASDAQ: IREN), which uses renewable energy, received tax help to cut costs and make U.S. mining more competitive.

The Clarity Act looks to make simple rules for stablecoins and crypto custody, which would help mining by making the market steadier. Stablecoins, which link fiat with cryptocurrencies, help miners turn earnings into cash. Clear custody rules would also protect miners’ digital assets, lowering risks tied to custodians. This could get big investors interested and push more money into mining.

The Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act is maybe the most argued. It aims to stop the Federal Reserve from issuing a central bank digital currency (CBDC). People who support it say a CBDC could hurt the decentralized setup and lower the demand for mined coins. The bill shows worry about government reach. Some leaders bring up privacy risks with a CBDC. For miners, this helps keep Bitcoin valuable as a decentralized choice to regular currencies and ensures people still need their services. Crypto Week took place at an interesting time. BTC’s price hit $123,000 in July 2025, meaning more money for miners and interest from investors. Stock prices for mining groups like Cipher Mining (NASDAQ: CIFR) and Core Scientific (NASDAQ: CORZ) have increased. Also, CoreWeave purchased Core Scientific for $9 billion, showing how attractive this business is. All this growth has put energy use and how it affects the environment in focus, and people want guidelines. The proposed laws try to find a balance between new ideas and being responsible, which could lead to rules for Bitcoin mining.

Though the House is mostly in agreement, the bills may not pass easily in the Senate. Some Senators are unsure, noting worries about the impact of figures like President Trump, who is all in on crypto. His clear support for BTC and mining has made talks hard. Critics say that political ties could stop true lawmaking. If passed, these bills could make the U.S. a center for BTC mining, standing against places like Russia, where rules are coming out, and South Africa, where state utilities are considering BTC mining support.

There’s much riding on this for miners. Clear rules could lower compliance costs, now a large part of budgets, mostly for smaller players. It could also open up access to renewable energy, matching the industry’s step to sustainability. For example, TeraWulf (NASDAQ: WULF) is focused on green energy and could benefit from policies that reward eco-friendly actions.

The effects go beyond mining. A helpful structure could raise investor trust and start new ideas in cloud mining, where platforms like Cryptosolo and AIXA Miner are making mining more open. By lowering barriers, these platforms could gain from policies that stabilize the market and let in everyday people. Miners and investors should still be careful, as rule outcomes are not certain and the market is still jumpy.

Crypto Week was a key point for the mining industry. The GENIUS Act, Clarity Act, and Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act could give the clarity and help needed to secure the U.S. as a leader in the crypto economy. As talks continue, the industry is watching, knowing that the choices made in July 2025 could form its path for years. For now, miners keep using BTC’s price increase, but the chance of a regulated future is slowly getting some much-needed direction.

