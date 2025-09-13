A whale has increased its holdings of $8 million in ETH and $4 million in WBTC in the past 8 hours.

PANews reported on September 13th that according to on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, a major investor who bought the dip in ETH and BTC on September 9th is continuing to increase his holdings, having spent a cumulative $28 million over the past five days. In the past eight hours, this investor has purchased another $8 million in ETH and $4 million in WBTC through Cowswap. Current holdings and costs are as follows:
- ETH: 3,550.67 (US$16 million) held, average cost $4,506.19, floating profit $727,000;
- WBTC: holdings of 104.52 (US$12 million), average cost of US$114,810.56, and floating profit of US$147,000.
