A whale lost more than $40 million in less than a month, becoming the biggest loser on Hyperliquid.

PANews reported on September 9 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the giant whale 0xa523 lost more than 40 million US dollars in less than a month, surpassing AguilaTrades, qwatio and James Wynn to become the biggest loser on the Hyperliquid platform.
Previously, he sold 886,287 HYPEs at a loss of US$39.66 million. If he had held them until now, he would have realized nearly US$9 million in unrealized gains. Subsequently, he lost more than US$35 million on ETH longs. After turning to ETH shorts, he lost another US$614,000. Currently, his BTC long position has lost another US$2.33 million.
Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected]
pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.