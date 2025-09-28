A whale made another profit of $41.38 million on XPL, bringing its total profit to $80.15 million on XPL in the past month.

PANews reported on September 28th that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin, @Techno_Revenant, who profited $38.77 million by manipulating XPL liquidations a month ago, has now made an additional $41.38 million on XPL. In other words, he has earned $80.15 million on XPL in just one month.
- On August 27, he used two wallets to first ambush and go long, then pushed up the price to trigger liquidation and automatic closing of positions, thereby making a profit of up to 38.77 million US dollars.
- He then dispersed his profits across 20+ addresses, using 1x leverage to open approximately 45 million XPL positions at an average opening price of $0.77. At the time, he alone held the vast majority of XPL long positions on Hyperliquid.
- These XPL long positions remained unchanged until yesterday, when the XPL price was $1.3. He then closed all of these 1x XPL contract long positions and simultaneously bought XPL spot.
- Now, he holds 45.47 million XPL spot, with a cost price of only US$0.77 and a floating profit of up to US$41.38 million.
