A whale turned a $3.4 million loss on PUMP into a $3.86 million profit thanks to the recent market rally.

Par : PANews
2025/09/16 11:22
PANews reported on September 16 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the giant whale AA21BS successfully converted a loss of US$3.4 million on PUMP into a profit of US$3.86 million thanks to the recent rising market.

The address initially spent 1 million USDC to purchase 250 million PUMPs during the public sale phase, and then added $5.16 million to purchase 962.38 million PUMPs at an average price of $0.005363.

In the past 5 days, the address sold 1 billion PUMP (worth $8.25 million) at an average price of $0.008225, and currently still holds 208.83 million PUMP (worth $1.77 million).

The total profit has now reached $3.86 million, but the address previously lost $3.4 million during the PUMP drop.

PANews2025/06/19 04:02
Fxstreet2025/09/16 09:50
Crypto.news2025/06/23 15:10
