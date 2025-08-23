A whale who held 10,606 BTC for 7 years swapped 300 BTC for ETH

PANews reported on August 23rd that a major whale/institutional investor, monitoring Lookonchain, which held 10,606 BTC for seven years and generated $1.12 billion in profits, deposited 300 BTC (worth $34.86 million) into Hyperliquid an hour ago, preparing to swap their holdings for ETH. Their unrealized profits now exceed $100 million: they held a long position of 135,265 ETH (worth $581 million) at an average entry price of $4,295, generating a profit of $58 million. They also purchased 122,226 ETH (worth approximately $535 million) in spot trading at an average price of $4,377, generating a profit of $42 million.
