Aaliyah Blocked From A Posthumous No. 1 By One Of R&B’s Biggest Stars

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 00:04
B
B$0.55064+4.38%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.1657-9.25%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016414+2.77%
Zypher Network
POP$0.008035+1.97%
Everscale
EVER$0.01279+4.66%

Aaliyah’s posthumous single “Gone” with Tank rises to No. 2 on Billboard’s Adult R&B Airplay chart, marking her highest placement ever on the radio ranking. 375090 02: Aaliyah arrives, August 6, 2000, at the “2000 Teen Choice Awards” in Santa Monica, CA. (Photo by Chris Weeks/Liaison)

Getty Images

It’s been just under a quarter of a century since Aaliyah passed away. The R&B and pop superstar had already made it big in the American music industry and was on her way to becoming a legend when she died in a plane crash in the summer of 2001.

In the decades since then, only a relatively few songs have been released posthumously, and as Aaliyah’s estate works toward another full-length release – one that has been in the works for years – the singer’s latest single almost earns her a first champion on one Billboard chart, but misses out on doing so by just a single spot.

“Gone” Climbs to No. 2

“Gone,” Aaliyah’s posthumous team-up with R&B musician Tank, climbs on both Billboard charts on which it appears. It currently lifts from No. 4 to No. 2 on the Adult R&B Airplay list. That’s a new all-time high for the cut.

Aaliyah Earns Her Loftiest Win On The Tally

“Gone” now stands as the late star’s highest-rising win on the Adult R&B Airplay chart, so every time it grows, she reaches a new high point. Last week, “Gone” was tied with “At Your Best (You Are Love)” as her loftiest showing, as both stalled at No. 4. Now, “Gone” has pushed past that peak and is looking to become a No. 1.

Chris Brown Still Rules

The Adult R&B Airplay chart is once again ruled by Chris Brown’s single “Residuals.” That tune is steady in first place and earns its fifth frame leading the charge. “Residuals” is one of six No. 1s for Brown on the tally and 27 total appearances.

Tank’s Long History Of Radio Hits

While “Gone” may soon become Aaliyah’s first No. 1 on the radio tally, Tank has already dominated multiple times. He has racked up nine No. 1s on the Adult R&B Airplay chart and 16 top 10s. At the moment, “Gone” is his only song to stall in the runner-up space without ever reaching No. 1, though that could change in the coming weeks.

Aaliyah Rises on Multiple Billboard Charts

“Gone” also climbs on the R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart, which includes not just R&B aimed at older audiences — as the Adult R&B Airplay tally does — but also hip-hop and rap, which makes it much more competitive. Aaliyah and Tank climb one space to No. 18, which is a new peak for their collaboration. Aaliyah has already scored four No. 1s on that list so far, including “Are You That Somebody?,” “One in a Million,” “Miss You,” and “Back & Forth.”

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/09/12/aaliyah-blocked-from-a-posthumous-no-1-by-one-of-rbs-biggest-stars/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Yu Weiwen: Hong Kong has set relatively strict standards for stablecoin issuers, and it is expected that only a few licenses will be issued in the first phase

Yu Weiwen: Hong Kong has set relatively strict standards for stablecoin issuers, and it is expected that only a few licenses will be issued in the first phase

PANews reported on June 23 that according to Jinshi Data, the Hong Kong Stablecoin Ordinance will take effect on August 1. Eddie Yue, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Monetary
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006067+4.72%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0901-6.24%
Partager
PANews2025/06/23 16:50
Partager
Trump’s UK state visit could shape blockchain’s role in the US-UK Tech Bridge

Trump’s UK state visit could shape blockchain’s role in the US-UK Tech Bridge

UK trade lobby groups are urging the inclusion of blockchain in the Tech Bridge agenda in collaboration with the U.S.
Union
U$0.0091-5.72%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.94+2.22%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.11331+3.22%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/13 00:46
Partager
Polymarket-Chainlink integration goes live on the Polygon mainnet

Polymarket-Chainlink integration goes live on the Polygon mainnet

Polymarket, a decentralized prediction market platform, and Chainlink, an oracle network, have announced an integration of the Chainlink data standard into Polymarket’s resolution process. The partnership will focus on enhancing the accuracy and speed of asset pricing resolutions. According to the announcement, the two companies are set to launch new 15-minute markets featuring near-instant settlement […]
NEAR
NEAR$2.779+2.69%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01836-3.77%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/13 01:25
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Yu Weiwen: Hong Kong has set relatively strict standards for stablecoin issuers, and it is expected that only a few licenses will be issued in the first phase

Trump’s UK state visit could shape blockchain’s role in the US-UK Tech Bridge

Polymarket-Chainlink integration goes live on the Polygon mainnet

The 40,000 ETH short position of the “Whale with 100% Win Rate in Three Battles against ETH” has now made a floating profit of 21.56 million US dollars

Chainlink Cements 62% Dominance After Inking Major Polymarket Deal to Supercharge Prediction Market Accuracy