Aave Breaks From Ethereum Roots, Deploys V3 Lending Market on Aptos With Chainlink Feeds

Aave V3 has officially launched on Aptos, marking its first deployment outside Ethereum and EVM-based blockchains.

The rollout integrates Chainlink price feeds to secure lending markets and maintain reliable asset data on Aptos.

The Aptos Foundation is backing the launch with incentives as the chain seeks broader lending and borrowing growth.

Security audits, a capture-the-flag test, and a $500K bug bounty supported the launch of Aave on Aptos.

Aave has expanded beyond Ethereum-based chains for the first time. The lending protocol has launched its V3 market on Aptos, bringing its $50 billion liquidity network to a new Layer 1. Backed by Chainlink price feeds and Aptos Foundation incentives, the launch introduces a fresh path for decentralized lending.

The move required a complete rewrite of Aave’s system in Move, Aptos’s Rust-based smart contract language. According to Aave Labs, this expansion follows years of operating exclusively on Ethereum and EVM-compatible chains.

Aave V3 Launches on Aptos With Chainlink Price Feeds

The launch introduces an initial set of supported assets including USDC, USDT, APT, and sUSDe.

Risk assessments were completed by Chaos Labs and Llama Risk, while Chainlink was tapped to provide live price data. Supply and borrow caps will be raised gradually based on demand, with governance proposals set to manage future adjustments.

To prepare for mainnet deployment, the rollout underwent multiple stages of security checks.

According to the project’s announcement, the team engaged external auditors, organized a capture-the-flag event hosted by Cantina, and offered a $500,000 bug bounty paid in Aave’s GHO stablecoin. This approach, Aave Labs stated, reflects its focus on securing user funds while expanding to a non-EVM environment.

The collaboration with Chainlink also played a central role in ensuring reliable integration. Production-ready price feeds were developed specifically for Aptos, allowing lending and borrowing markets to operate with consistent data. This partnership had been tested during the Aptos testnet stage, ensuring that the system was battle-tested before mainnet release.

At launch, incentives funded by the Aptos Foundation will be used to attract liquidity providers. By combining liquidity depth with secure price oracles, Aave aims to establish a stable borrowing and lending market for Aptos users.

Aptos Sees Aave as a Liquidity Engine

Aptos currently holds more than $1.3 billion in stablecoins. Despite this, its liquid staking sector remains underdeveloped compared to Ethereum. With Aave’s arrival, the Aptos Foundation expects stronger capital efficiency across its DeFi ecosystem.

According to a post shared by BSCNews, Aptos leaders view the launch as part of their Global Trading Engine initiative. They believe the integration will drive higher adoption and give users better access to credit markets.

For Aave, it marks the beginning of its multichain strategy, a point emphasized by Aave Labs founder Stani Kulechov.

To access the new market, users need a wallet that supports Aptos. Petra, the most popular option, offers both browser and mobile support. Once set up, assets can be bridged into Aptos to supply or borrow directly on Aave.

The expansion represents a shift in DeFi deployments, as it required re-implementing the Aave V3 codebase entirely in Move. This step, coupled with new governance pathways for listing assets, opens the door for future non-EVM launches under Aave DAO oversight.

