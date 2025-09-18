Aave DAO to Shut Down 50% of L2s While Doubling Down on GHO

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 02:28
Fork Chain
FORK$0.00003934+6.87%
DeFi
DEFI$0.002178+29.79%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01378-1.36%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017166-0.40%
DAO Maker
DAO$0.1191-0.66%
AaveToken
AAVE$296-1.63%

Aave DAO is gearing up for a significant overhaul by shutting down over 50% of underperforming L2 instances. It is also restructuring its governance framework and deploying over $100 million to boost GHO.

This could be a pivotal moment that propels Aave back to the forefront of on-chain lending or sparks unprecedented controversy within the DeFi community.

Sponsored

Sponsored

ACI Proposes Shutting Down 50% of L2s

The “State of the Union” report by the Aave Chan Initiative (ACI) paints a candid picture. After a turbulent period in the DeFi market and internal challenges, Aave (AAVE) now leads in key metrics: TVL, revenue, market share, and borrowing volume. Aave’s annual revenue of $130 million surpasses the combined cash reserves of its competitors. Tokenomics improvements and the AAVE token buyback program have also contributed to the ecosystem’s growth.

Aave global metrics. Source: Aave

However, the ACI’s report also highlights several pain points.

First, regarding the Layer-2 (L2) strategy. While Aave’s L2 strategy was once a key driver of success, it is no longer fit for purpose. Over half of Aave’s instances on L2s and alt-L1s are not economically viable. Based on year-to-date data, over 86.6% of Aave’s revenue comes from the mainnet, indicating that everything else is a side quest.

On this basis, ACI proposes closing underperforming networks. The DAO should invest in key networks with significant differentiators.

Second, ACI is pushing for a complete overhaul of the “friendly fork” framework, as most have been unimpressive regarding TVL and revenue. In some cases, attackers have exploited them to Aave’s detriment, as seen with Spark.

Sponsored

Sponsored

Third, the instance model, once a smart innovation in early versions, has become obsolete in newer versions of the Aave V3 codebase due to its high costs. Therefore, ACI proposes that no further development or growth efforts be allocated to instances in the future, except for the Prime instance.

Reasonable, but Risky Decision

ACI’s reasoning is logical in the current context. On-chain lending is a low-margin business. Fragmented TVL across multiple chains incurs high labor and incentive costs, while most revenue is still generated on the mainnet. Streamlining operations will enhance business performance by focusing resources on networks with specific advantages. This approach will also effectively reduce operating costs.

However, this “shutdown” decision carries political and community risks. L2 ecosystems/partners may object, users on those chains may leave, and TVL could temporarily decline. Thus, this needs careful consideration in the implementation roadmap.

A particularly noteworthy direction in the report is ACI’s focus on placing GHO stablecoin at the core of its growth strategy. ACI prioritizes GHO’s development by maintaining the AAVE buyback program. This program will involve weekly purchases of approximately $500,000 to $1 million for the next 18 months. ACI will deploy over $100M in reserves for partnership programs and activate a GHO credit line collateralized by BTC/ETH/AAVE.

The goal is clear: transform GHO into a driver of higher profit margins for the DAO. This shift will move from a low-margin lending model to a higher-margin model through a stablecoin CDP. If executed effectively, this could significantly boost the DAO’s revenue and support AAVE’s valuation.

Aave is well-positioned with a solid financial foundation and dominance in on-chain lending. GHO’s immense potential further places it at a historic opportunity to shape the future of decentralized finance. However, short-term risks of TVL reduction or community backlash may still arise.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/aave-restructures-l2-closures-and-100m-gho-push-spark-debate/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Crypto News: Donald Trump-Aligned Fed Governor To Speed Up Fed Rate Cuts?

Crypto News: Donald Trump-Aligned Fed Governor To Speed Up Fed Rate Cuts?

The post Crypto News: Donald Trump-Aligned Fed Governor To Speed Up Fed Rate Cuts? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In recent crypto news, Stephen Miran swore in as the latest Federal Reserve governor on September 16, 2025, slipping into the board’s last open spot right before the Federal Open Market Committee kicks off its two-day rate discussion. Traders are betting heavily on a 25-basis-point trim, which would bring the federal funds rate down to 4.00%-4.25%, based on CME FedWatch Tool figures from September 15, 2025. Miran, who’s been Trump’s top economic advisor and a supporter of his trade ideas, joins a seven-member board where just three governors come from Democratic picks, according to the Fed’s records updated that same day. Crypto News: Miran’s Background and Quick Path to Confirmation The Senate greenlit Miran on September 15, 2025, with a tight 48-47 vote, following his nomination on September 2, 2025, as per a recent crypto news update. His stint runs only until January 31, 2026, stepping in for Adriana D. Kugler, who stepped down in August 2025 for reasons not made public. Miran earned his economics Ph.D. from Harvard and worked at the Treasury back in Trump’s first go-around. Afterward, he moved to Hudson Bay Capital Management as an economist, then looped back to the White House in December 2024 to head the Council of Economic Advisers. There, he helped craft Trump’s “reciprocal tariffs” approach, aimed at fixing trade gaps with China and the EU. He wouldn’t quit his White House gig, which irked Senator Elizabeth Warren at the September 7, 2025, confirmation hearings. That limited time frame means Miran gets to cast a vote straight away at the FOMC session starting September 16, 2025. The full board now features Chair Jerome H. Powell (Trump pick, term ends 2026), Vice Chair Philip N. Jefferson (Biden, to 2036), and folks like Lisa D. Cook (Biden, to 2028) and Michael S. Barr…
DAR Open Network
D$0.03525-0.42%
Humanity
H$0.05168+7.19%
Threshold
T$0.01696+0.83%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:14
Partager
Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge

Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge

The surge follows a difficult August, when investors pulled out more than $750 million while rotating capital into Ethereum-focused funds. […] The post Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge appeared first on Coindoo.
Moonveil
MORE$0.08698-1.77%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/18 01:15
Partager
Cloud mining is gaining popularity around the world. LgMining’s efficient cloud mining platform helps you easily deploy digital assets and lead a new wave of crypto wealth.

Cloud mining is gaining popularity around the world. LgMining’s efficient cloud mining platform helps you easily deploy digital assets and lead a new wave of crypto wealth.

The post Cloud mining is gaining popularity around the world. LgMining’s efficient cloud mining platform helps you easily deploy digital assets and lead a new wave of crypto wealth. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SPONSORED POST* As the cryptocurrency market continues its recovery, Ethereum has once again become the center of attention for investors. Recently, the well-known crypto mining platform LgMining predicted that Ethereum may surpass its previous all-time high and surge past $5,000. In light of this rare market opportunity, choosing a high-efficiency, secure, and low-cost mining platform has become the top priority for many investors. With its cutting-edge hardware, intelligent technology, and low-cost renewable energy advantages, LgMining Cloud Mining is rapidly emerging as a leader in the cloud mining industry. Ethereum: The Driving Force of the Crypto Market Ethereum is not only the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization but also the backbone of the blockchain smart contract ecosystem. From DeFi (Decentralized Finance) to NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) and the broader Web3.0 infrastructure, most innovations are built on Ethereum. This widespread utility gives Ethereum tremendous growth potential. With the upcoming scalability upgrades, the Ethereum network is expected to offer improved performance and transaction speed—likely triggering a fresh wave of market enthusiasm. According to the LgMining research team, Ethereum’s share among institutional and retail investors continues to grow. Combined with shifting monetary policies and global economic uncertainties, Ethereum is expected to break past its previous high of over $4,000 and aim for $5,000 or more in the coming months. LgMining Cloud Mining: Unlocking a Low-Barrier Path to Wealth Traditional crypto mining often requires expensive mining rigs, stable electricity, and complex maintenance—making it inaccessible for the average person. LgMining Cloud Mining breaks down these barriers, allowing anyone to easily participate in mining Ethereum and Bitcoin without owning hardware. LgMining builds its robust and efficient mining infrastructure around three core advantages: 1. High-End Equipment LgMining uses top-tier mining hardware with exceptional computing power and reliability. The platform’s ASIC and GPU miners are carefully selected and tested to…
Moonveil
MORE$0.08698-1.77%
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.5299-9.40%
Triathon
GROW$0.061+144.00%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:04
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Crypto News: Donald Trump-Aligned Fed Governor To Speed Up Fed Rate Cuts?

Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge

Cloud mining is gaining popularity around the world. LgMining’s efficient cloud mining platform helps you easily deploy digital assets and lead a new wave of crypto wealth.

Fed Acts on Economic Signals with Rate Cut

Crucial Fed Rate Cut: October Probability Surges to 94%