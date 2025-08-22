Aave Debuts on Aptos in First Non-EVM Deployment: All You Need to Know

Decentralized finance’s largest lending provider, Aave AAVE $297.0 24h volatility: 1.5% Market cap: $4.53 B Vol. 24h: $491.37 M , has officially launched on Aptos APT $4.35 24h volatility: 2.6% Market cap: $2.99 B Vol. 24h: $314.54 M , marking its first-ever deployment on a non-EVM blockchain.

The historic expansion brings Aave V3 to a new ecosystem, advancing the protocol’s multichain strategy while introducing its widely used lending and borrowing infrastructure to a fresh user base.

Aave’s Expansion Beyond Ethereum

Since its inception, Aave has operated exclusively on Ethereum ETH $4 238 24h volatility: 1.5% Market cap: $511.18 B Vol. 24h: $31.59 B and EVM-compatible chains.

Deploying on Aptos required a complete reimplementation of Aave V3 in the Move programming language, along with the development of a new front-end, SDK, and rigorous testing to ensure security and performance on Aptos.

500K Bug Bounty

According to an official blog post by Aave, it currently supports native USDC, USDT, APT, and sUSDe.

The Aptos Foundation will provide user rewards and liquidity incentives to encourage adoption, while Chainlink Price Feeds have been integrated to power oracle-secured markets.

Risk parameters were designed by Chaos Labs and LlamaRisk, with extensive audits conducted by Zellic, Ottersec, SpearBit (Cantina), and Certora.

A $500,000 bug bounty in Aave’s GHO stablecoin is also live to reinforce security.

Why Aptos?

Aptos is a proof-of-stake Layer 1 blockchain built using Move, a Rust-based smart contract language optimized for low latency and high throughput.

APT is the native token of the ecosystem which has shown substantial promise, making it a top crypto to buy.

With over $1 billion in total value locked (TVL) and transaction speeds up to 30,000 per second, Aptos aims to attract builders in digital finance, consumer apps, gaming, and real-world assets.

Stablecoins dominate the Aptos ecosystem, making up about 86% of assets following the integration of native USDT and USDC.

Aave’s debut aims to tap into this stablecoin-heavy ecosystem, serving as a key liquidity engine for Aptos while introducing new collateral markets, including liquid staking tokens (LSTs).

With only 8.1% of APT in LSTs compared to 76% staked, both Aptos and Aave see significant room for market growth.

Institutional and Developer Appeal

Aave DAO governs the protocol, which secures over $50 billion in net deposits and nearly $37 billion in TVL across chains, making it the second-largest DeFi platform globally.

The Aptos launch enables developers to integrate Aave’s familiar lending primitives into new applications, with full tooling support, MEV-resilient oracle feeds, and liquidity incentives at launch.

For institutions, the move signals Aave’s intent to serve as the Global Trading Engine for Aptos, unlocking new opportunities in stablecoin markets and tokenized assets.

Aptos Foundation’s Ash Pampati called the launch a “major milestone,” while Aave founder Stani Kulechov emphasized that multichain expansion is core to building an open global financial system.

The post Aave Debuts on Aptos in First Non-EVM Deployment: All You Need to Know appeared first on Coinspeaker.

