Aave founder Stani.eth responded again: The proposal created by the WLFI team has been voted and passed in Aave DAO

Par : PANews
2025/08/24 09:49
WLFI
WLFI$----%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01399-1.89%
DAO Maker
DAO$0.1217-0.97%
Chainlink
LINK$25.83-0.84%
WELL3
WELL$0.0001774-0.05%
AaveToken
AAVE$350.86+0.02%
Ethereum
ETH$4,788.94+1.23%

PANews reported on August 24 that Aave founder Stani.eth once again posted on the X platform to respond to the "WLFI team's claim that Aave will obtain 7% of the total token supply is untrue." He posted a link to the relevant proposal and stated: "Proposal created by the WLF team has passed and voted on Aave DAO" and "has been officially approved by WLFI (And ratified by WLF as well)."

According to previous news , a suspected WLFI Wallet team member denied the proposal that Aave would obtain 7% of the total WLFI tokens.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Riding the 2025 Meme Coin Boom: Just One New Coin Launch in 2025 Hits Whitelist Mode

Riding the 2025 Meme Coin Boom: Just One New Coin Launch in 2025 Hits Whitelist Mode

Could selecting the right meme coin in 2025 be the difference between average returns and life-changing wealth? With meme coins driving viral momentum and attracting global interest, investors are searching for the next breakout that delivers both excitement and exceptional gains. The surge in community-driven tokens shows how fast narratives can shift and how crucial […]
Mode Network
MODE$0.002279+14.98%
Boom
BOOM$0.01343-5.22%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00004386-5.10%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/24 10:45
Partager
Federal Reserve’s Rate Talks Spark Cryptocurrency Optimism

Federal Reserve’s Rate Talks Spark Cryptocurrency Optimism

Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/federal-reserve-rate-crypto-optimism/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.022389+2.80%
Illusion of Life
SPARK$0.028727-18.99%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/24 11:07
Partager
Solana Price Tests $200 Resistance As Trading Volume Surges

Solana Price Tests $200 Resistance As Trading Volume Surges

The post Solana Price Tests $200 Resistance As Trading Volume Surges appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In a much anticipated maneuver, Solana tested and exceeded the $200 resistance level again in August 2025. The token has seen a dramatic price action today, as it fluctuated between $194 and $206. That said, it pressed against this price zone earlier today, in what looks like a definitive move. Trading volumes and institutional holdings added support for a potential breakout. Was this latest attempt at the barrier a signal for higher targets? Solana Price Approached Major Resistance Solana price surpassed the $200 level, a resistance point that rejected advances several times since 2021. This was the ninth test of the barrier. Analysts said repeated tests often reduced resistance strength, raising the probability of a stronger breakout. Technical indicators suggested that a weekly close above $200 could shift market structure. That close would turn resistance into support, opening room toward higher levels. Fibonacci extensions pointed to $250 and $300 as the next possible checkpoints. Analysts also noted that trapped short positions above $200 could fuel momentum. If the Solana price secured a breakout, buying pressure might accelerate as traders entered new positions. At press time, the Solana price was near $205, with Relative Strength Index readings close to 70. RSI measures overbought and oversold conditions, with values above 70 often seen as overheated. Solana Price Reflected Strong On-chain Activity Solana led decentralized exchange (DEX) trading volumes again. It posted $4.55 Billion in 24-hour activity, surpassing Ethereum’s $3.68 Billion. Other networks such as BNB Chain and Base recorded lower figures. High trading volume signaled strong liquidity depth on the network. Analysts said this supported the stability of price moves when volatility increased. Liquidity depth refers to how much an order book can absorb without major swings in price. Since April 2025, the Solana price formed higher lows on the chart, supported…
NEAR
NEAR$2.674+0.14%
Binance Coin
BNB$879.18-0.84%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.01597-23.93%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/24 11:37
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Riding the 2025 Meme Coin Boom: Just One New Coin Launch in 2025 Hits Whitelist Mode

Federal Reserve’s Rate Talks Spark Cryptocurrency Optimism

Solana Price Tests $200 Resistance As Trading Volume Surges

What Is a Crypto Sniper? Inside the High-Speed Traders Dominating Meme Coin Launches

Aave and WLFI Dispute Over Token Allocation Sparks Price Fluctuations