Aave founder Stani.eth responded again: The proposal created by the WLFI team has been voted and passed in Aave DAO

PANews reported on August 24 that Aave founder Stani.eth once again posted on the X platform to respond to the "WLFI team's claim that Aave will obtain 7% of the total token supply is untrue." He posted a link to the relevant proposal and stated: "Proposal created by the WLF team has passed and voted on Aave DAO" and "has been officially approved by WLFI (And ratified by WLF as well)."
According to previous news , a suspected WLFI Wallet team member denied the proposal that Aave would obtain 7% of the total WLFI tokens.
Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected]
pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.