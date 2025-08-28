Aave Horizon Integrates Chainlink SmartData for Institutional DeFi Lending

Par : Crypto News Flash
2025/08/28 17:35
DeFi
DEFI$0.00167+0.17%
AaveToken
AAVE$320.52-3.36%
  • Aave Horizon adopts Chainlink SmartData NAVLink feeds letting institutions borrow against tokenized RWAs.
  • Integration expands with Proof of Reserve, SmartAUM, securing onchain loans backed by treasuries, credit, equities.

Aave Labs has introduced Horizon, its new institutional lending platform built on a permissioned version of Aave V3, giving large investors a way to borrow stablecoins backed by tokenized U.S. Treasuries and collateralized loan obligations.

The project secures its lending activity through Chainlink SmartData, beginning with NAVLink feeds. This partnership aims to strengthen transparency and create an institutional-grade framework for borrowing against tokenized real-world assets (RWAs).

By adopting Chainlink’s Proof of Reserve and SmartAUM later in its integration plan, Horizon aims to further elevate risk management standards and boost institutional involvement in the DeFi sector.

Tokenized Asset Market Hits Over $26 Billion

The tokenized RWA market is now worth $26.6 billion, with more than half hosted by Ethereum. BlackRock’s BUIDL fund alone contains nearly $2.4 billion in Treasurys, with Tether’s and Paxos’ tokenized gold at $1.26 billion and $945 million respectively.

Ripple and Boston Consulting forecasted earlier this year that tokenization would hit $19 trillion in 2033, although Deutsche Bank’s Sabih Behzad had doubts about the magnitude of that number. Centrifuge CEO Bhaji Illuminati noted that the opportunity lies not just in tokenizing assets, but in use cases enabled once they exist on-chain.

Kevin Rusher, RAAC founder, called the sector surpassing the $20 billion mark a “strong signal” in a market where a majority of other segments are in losses. This is a sign of sustained institutional demand for RWAs.

Expanding Collateral and Institutional Reach

Horizon’s launch is a collaboration between Circle, VanEck, Hamilton Lane, Superstate, WisdomTree, and several other companies. Investors validated through KYC  would borrow USDC, RLUSD, and Aave’s GHO stablecoin in a customized lending ecosystem.

Aave founder Stani Kulechov revealed Horizon had been created for the “growth of tokenized real-world collateral,” and indicated interest in diversifying forms of collateral in order to include private equity.He speculated businesses like SpaceX or Stripe would one day become tokenized to provide access to unique investment prospects.

Horizon’s launch signifies an increased convergence between traditional capital markets and blockchain-powered lending. With compliance-friendly protocols and secured lending markets made possible by Chainlink’s infrastructure, Aave Horizon represents a protected bridge for tokenized assets to access DeFi.

]]>
Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Lessons in TV Platform Design from a Streaming Industry Insider

Lessons in TV Platform Design from a Streaming Industry Insider

TV platforms are often overlooked in product design, yet streaming now dominates TV usage. Designing for the living room requires clarity, simplicity, and respect for hardware limits. Learn how to apply the ten-foot rule, create clear focus states, and adapt designs across tvOS, Android TV, and webOS.
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01746+0.86%
Backroom by Virtuals
ROOM$0.006613-12.18%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01951-1.91%
Partager
Hackernoon2025/08/28 14:43
Partager
Bitcoin’s Bull Score Flashes Red: What On-Chain Data Means for BTC’s Future

Bitcoin’s Bull Score Flashes Red: What On-Chain Data Means for BTC’s Future

Bitcoin’s Bull Score has plunged to 20, a level historically linked to bearish phases, raising red flags about fading market momentum.
Bitcoin
BTC$112,900.28+1.45%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.0023-6.27%
RedStone
RED$0.4248-1.30%
Partager
CryptoPotato2025/08/28 18:03
Partager
UAE digital bank Zand offers CoinMENA users seamless fiat to crypto integration

UAE digital bank Zand offers CoinMENA users seamless fiat to crypto integration

UAE digital bank Zand have partnered with CoinMENA to offer seamless and secure fiat-to-crypto integration.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06925-0.74%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/08/28 17:40
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Lessons in TV Platform Design from a Streaming Industry Insider

Bitcoin’s Bull Score Flashes Red: What On-Chain Data Means for BTC’s Future

UAE digital bank Zand offers CoinMENA users seamless fiat to crypto integration

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.14)

MEME casinos, developers fleeing, Wall Street tooling, does Crypto have a future?