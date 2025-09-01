Aave Horizon tops $50M in deposits days after launch

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 16:21
B
B$0.71539+4.64%
Threshold
T$0.01621-0.85%
U
U$0.0147-16.47%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9998--%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001574-4.43%
AaveToken
AAVE$314.7-1.91%

Aave Horizon has surpassed $50 million in deposits within days of its launch, while early borrowing activity has already reached $6.2 million, primarily in USDC.

Summary

  • Aave Horizon has surpassed $50 million in deposits just days after launch, dominated by RLUSD and USDC.
  • Borrowing activity is still modest at $6.2 million, with nearly all loans taken in USDC.

Just days after launch, Aave Labs’ institutional lending platform Horizon has already surpassed $50 million in deposits. While borrowing activity remains modest at around $6.2 million, the rapid inflow of liquidity highlights growing institutional interest in tokenized assets and on-chain credit markets.

The bulk of the deposits so far have come in RLUSD ($26.1M) and USDC ($8M), with USDC accounting for nearly all borrowing activity at $6.19 million, according to live market data. Other supported assets like GHO, tokenized U.S. Treasuries, and collateralized loan obligations have yet to see borrow-side traction.

Source: Aave Horizon RWA market | aave.com

How Aave Horizon works

Behind the scenes, Horizon operates through a system of segregated pools — one set for tokenized RWAs, and another for stablecoin liquidity. Qualified users, vetted and permissioned by RWA issuers, can supply their tokenized assets (such as USTB/USCC by Superstate and JTRSY/JAAA by Centrifuge) into designated RWA pools. Once deposited, these assets serve as collateral for borrowing stablecoins like USDC, RLUSD, or GHO from the corresponding liquidity pools. USDt-b, Ethena’s synthetic, yield-bearing stablecoin, is also set to be added to the platform.

Source: aave.com

On the other side of the market, liquidity providers — who don’t require any permissions — supply stablecoins into these lending pools, earning yield from institutional borrowers. The result is a two-sided market: institutional-grade collateral flows in from regulated entities, while stablecoin liquidity is sourced from the broader DeFi ecosystem.

Source: https://crypto.news/aave-horizon-tops-50m-in-deposits-days-after-launch/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Interpretation of the IPO of mining finance company Antalpha: A key move in Bitmain’s financial chess game?

Interpretation of the IPO of mining finance company Antalpha: A key move in Bitmain’s financial chess game?

Recently, a financial technology company called Antalpha submitted a prospectus to Nasdaq, planning to conduct an initial public offering (IPO) under the code "ANTA". Antalpha is a financial solution provider in the field of Bitcoin mining. However, the close connection with the mining giant Bitmain and the intricate relationship with Bitmain co-founder Zhan Ketuan disclosed in its prospectus make this IPO full of meanings worthy of further investigation.
SQUID MEME
GAME$24.8381-2.98%
Movement
MOVE$0.121-1.86%
Tranchess
CHESS$0.07494-0.43%
Partager
PANews2025/05/08 15:28
Partager
April blockchain game report: Daily activity dropped to an annual low, and financing amount dropped 69% month-on-month

April blockchain game report: Daily activity dropped to an annual low, and financing amount dropped 69% month-on-month

The speculative frenzy is cooling, but developers are not stopping.
SQUID MEME
GAME$24.8381-2.98%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001796+0.22%
Partager
PANews2025/05/17 14:33
Partager
Uzun Süredir Hareketsiz Olan Bitcoin Balinası, BTC Satıp Çok Yüklü Ethereum Alımı Yaptı! İşte Detaylar

Uzun Süredir Hareketsiz Olan Bitcoin Balinası, BTC Satıp Çok Yüklü Ethereum Alımı Yaptı! İşte Detaylar

On-chain analiz platformu Lookonchain tarafından paylaşılan verilere göre, uzun süredir piyasada hareket etmeyen bir “Bitcoin balinası” yeniden dikkat çekici bir işlem gerçekleştirdi. Bitcoin Balinasından Dev Hamle: 2.000 BTC Satıp 48.942 ETH Aldı Söz konusu balina, son dört saat içinde 2.000 adet Bitcoin’i (yaklaşık 215 milyon dolar) satarak, aynı değerle 48.942 adet Ethereum (ETH) satın aldı. […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
Bitcoin
BTC$109,532.53+0.93%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018346-1.88%
Ethereum
ETH$4,440.93-0.53%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/01 15:13
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Interpretation of the IPO of mining finance company Antalpha: A key move in Bitmain’s financial chess game?

April blockchain game report: Daily activity dropped to an annual low, and financing amount dropped 69% month-on-month

Uzun Süredir Hareketsiz Olan Bitcoin Balinası, BTC Satıp Çok Yüklü Ethereum Alımı Yaptı! İşte Detaylar

TOKEN2049 Dubai Officially Sold Out with 10,000 Attendees Following Unprecedented Demand

Sonic Labs Secures Approval for $200M Expansion into US Traditional Finance