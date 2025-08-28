Aave Labs Launches Horizon to Bridge Traditional Finance and DeFi

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 03:54
Aave Labs has launched Horizon, a new institutional platform enabling stablecoin borrowing against tokenized real-world assets (RWAs). The platform aims to merge institutional-grade compliance with the deep liquidity of decentralized finance (DeFi). Centrifuge, Circle, Vaneck Among Partners for Aave’s Horizon Launch Built on the Aave protocol, which holds over $62 billion in net deposits, Horizon […]

Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/aave-labs-launches-horizon-to-bridge-traditional-finance-and-defi/

