Aave Launches Horizon, Letting Firms Borrow USDC, RLUSD, and GHO Against Tokenized Assets

Par : Blockonomi
2025/08/27 23:06
RealLink
REAL$0,05856+3,81%
USDCoin
USDC$0,9997--%
AaveToken
AAVE$327,82+0,04%
Navcoin
NAV$0,04643-0,74%
LayerNet
NET$0,00010535-5,33%

TLDR:

  • Aave Horizon allows stablecoin borrowing against tokenized Treasurys and collateralized loans.
  • Chainlink powers Horizon with Onchain NAV, offering real-time net asset values for collateral.
  • Horizon supports USDC, RLUSD, and GHO, providing predictable liquidity for institutions.
  • Aave’s treasury hit $132.7M, reflecting 130% growth, showing protocol revenue strength.

Aave Labs has rolled out Horizon, a new platform aimed at institutional borrowing. The system allows stablecoins to be borrowed using tokenized real-world assets, including U.S. Treasurys and collateralized loan obligations. 

Horizon is built on a permissioned version of Aave V3, designed to meet compliance requirements. Institutions can now post tokenized securities as collateral to access USDC, RLUSD, and GHO with consistent liquidity. The platform combines permissioned collateral with permissionless stablecoin markets to preserve DeFi composability.

Stani Kulechov, Aave founder, described Horizon as a foundation for large-scale lending markets, offering the liquidity institutions need to operate onchain. The launch marks the next phase in Aave Labs’ institutional RWA strategy, first unveiled in March under its parent entity, Avara. 

With over $25 billion in tokenized real-world assets already onchain, Horizon seeks to unlock their utility.

Aave’s Horizon Platform: Institutional Borrowing With Stablecoins

Horizon targets qualified institutions, allowing them to borrow stablecoins while using tokenized assets as backing. Borrowers gain access to markets 24/7, supported by predictable liquidity. 

Collateral types at launch include tokenized Treasury and yield funds from Circle, Superstate, Centrifuge, and VanEck. By separating permissioned collateral from open stablecoin markets, Horizon maintains DeFi interoperability while meeting regulatory expectations.

The platform integrates partners such as Centrifuge, Superstate, Circle, RLUSD, Ant Digital Technologies, Ethena, KAIO, OpenEden, Securitize, VanEck, Hamilton Lane, WisdomTree, and Chainlink. 

Each partner contributes to creating a compliant, functional ecosystem that supports institutional requirements. The platform’s roadmap includes future features like Proof of Reserves and SmartAUM integrations to increase transparency and trust.

Chainlink-Powered Collateral Data and Treasury Growth

Chainlink provides Horizon’s core data layer through its Onchain NAV feed. This feed delivers real-time net asset values of tokenized funds, enabling automated, overcollateralized lending. 

The integration ensures institutions can monitor the value of collateral accurately at all times.

Meanwhile, Aave’s treasury excluding AAVE tokens reached an all-time high of $132.7 million, reflecting a 130% increase in reserves. 

BlockchainBaller tweeted that this demonstrates how DeFi blue chips are building revenue-driven ecosystems. Price data from CoinGecko shows Aave (AAVE) trading at $327.56, down 1.16% in 24 hours but up 13.82% over seven days.

AAVE price on CoinGecko

Horizon represents a structured move by Aave Labs to bring compliance-ready, onchain lending solutions to institutions. By combining tokenized RWAs, stablecoin liquidity, and Chainlink’s real-time data, it establishes a clear path for borrowing at scale.

The post Aave Launches Horizon, Letting Firms Borrow USDC, RLUSD, and GHO Against Tokenized Assets appeared first on Blockonomi.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Webull Launches Crypto Trading in Australia After US Re-Entry

Webull Launches Crypto Trading in Australia After US Re-Entry

TLDR Webull has launched crypto trading services in Australia, offering 240 cryptocurrencies. The company partnered with Coinbase Prime to provide a wide range of digital assets. Webull reintroduced crypto trading in the US earlier this week after exiting the market in 2023. The Australian launch reflects Webull’s strategy to expand its crypto offerings in key [...] The post Webull Launches Crypto Trading in Australia After US Re-Entry appeared first on CoinCentral.
Partager
Coincentral2025/08/27 23:54
Partager
The U.S. House of Representatives intends to merge the CLARITY and GENIUS bills and strive to pass them before August

The U.S. House of Representatives intends to merge the CLARITY and GENIUS bills and strive to pass them before August

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Eleanor Terrett, the U.S. House of Representatives is considering advancing the market structure legislation CLARITY Act and the stablecoin bill GENIUS Act
U
U$0,01105-2,81%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0,017184+5,87%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,065+5,86%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 10:38
Partager
Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help

Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help

On May 14, the MEME market staged a striking showdown. The MEME coin named Glonk was launched on both the Pump.fun and Letsbonk.fun Launchpad platforms, and the founders of the two platforms personally came out to promote the platform. This battle for traffic not only quickly ignited the enthusiasm of the market, but also revealed the increasingly fierce competition among MEME issuance platforms.
FUNToken
FUN$0,009446-0,11%
pump.fun
PUMP$0,003114+9,99%
MAY
MAY$0,04498+0,64%
Partager
PANews2025/05/14 14:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Webull Launches Crypto Trading in Australia After US Re-Entry

The U.S. House of Representatives intends to merge the CLARITY and GENIUS bills and strive to pass them before August

Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help

From Zero to Crypto Hero in 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces a Free Gamified Crash Course

7 Best Crypto Coins To Buy Now: 5000x Potential Hidden in These Explosive Goldmines