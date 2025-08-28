Aave launches institutional stablecoin lending platform Horizon in partnership with Centrifuge, Circle, others

Aave Labs has launched Horizon, a platform that permits stablecoin loans backed by tokenized RWAs.

The platform launched in partnership with Centrifuge, Circle, Ethena and VanEck.

AAVE is down over 3% in the past 24 hours despite the development.

Aave Labs rolls out institutional stablecoin lending platform Horizon

Aave Labs, the entity behind decentralized lending protocol Aave, launched Horizon , an institutional platform for borrowing stablecoins against tokenized RWAs on Wednesday.

Horizon, which runs on Aave V3, is designed to provide 24/7 borrowing infrastructure that meets institutional standards, drawing insights from Aave's institutional DeFi framework, Arc.

The platform will enable select companies, including Centrifuge, Circle, VanEck, and WisdomTree, to utilize their tokenized funds as collateral for stablecoin loans.

At launch, eligible collateral will include Centrifuge's JAAA and JTRSY, Circle's USYC and Superstate's USTB. Investors can borrow Aave's decentralized stablecoin GHO and USDC against their collateral.

"The era of tokenized real-world assets is here and will reshape global finance. To unlock unprecedented liquidity and accelerate this transformation, Horizon will create products to bridge TradFi and DeFi, with GHO as the essential liquidity source and the Aave ecosystem as its foundation," said Stani Kulechov, founder of Aave Labs.

Horizon also relies on Chainlink's SmartData infrastructure, including On-chain NAV, which brings real-time valuation of tokenized funds on-chain.

"We are very excited to be a key partner for Aave's Horizon plan and are looking forward to enabling it to be highly secure, reliable, and connected to leading financial institutions," said Sergey Nazarov, co-founder of Chainlink.

Aave Labs first disclosed Horizon in March, claiming it will enable the firm to tap into the fast-growing $26 billion tokenized funds market by helping institutions turn those assets into usable capital.

The move follows a rise in institutional adoption of stablecoins, coupled with growing interest in tokenized RWAs. Financial firms, including BlackRock and Franklin Templeton, have already launched tokenized funds, while JPMorgan is testing tokenized transactions via its Kinexys blockchain.

"The true potential of RWAs isn't just in tokenization, it's in what you can do once those assets are on-chain," Centrifuge CEO Bhaji Illuminati stated.

AAVE is down 3.5% over the past 24 hours despite the development.