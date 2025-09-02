AAVE lending TVL hits $40B, fees skyrocket – Here’s why it matters

Journalist

Posted: September 2, 2025

Key Takeaways

AAVE commands 51% of DeFi lending TVL, generating $3 million+ in daily fees, signaling strong network effects and token utility.

On-chain activity for AAVE [AAVE] underscores its DeFi expansion.

Since breaking $22 billion in December, AAVE’s TVL has doubled, hitting a $40 billion all-time high in late August. For a lending protocol, this TVL surge signals strong capital inflows, and solid network traction.

In fact, across all lending protocols, combined TVL stands at $78.5 billion, meaning AAVE accounts for roughly 51% of the market, highlighting its dominance in the DeFi lending space.

Source: DeFiLlama

Why does this matter? Deeper TVL means more liquidity for borrowers and lenders, smoother execution, and lower slippage. That translates to higher protocol fees, boosting token economics.

Backing this up, AAVE pulled in $3 million+ in fees over the last 24 hours, outpacing all other lending protocols combined. 

All of this highlights AAVE’s strong network effects. On a macro level, it cements AAVE as the “go-to” lending protocol, highlighting a key milestone as modern finance moves from traditional systems to DeFi.

AAVE’s fundamentals fuel token’s long-term upside

AAVE’s protocol growth continues to support token utility and demand.

Amid broader risk-off flows, AAVE closed August +20.96% from its $260 base, reclaiming $300 for the first time since Q1. A push past $400 would put the token back near 2021 levels, signaling renewed strength.

On the numbers side, things are looking solid. Network fees jumped 39% QoQ to $178 million and revenue popped 51% to $28.3 million, making this AAVE’s fattest quarter since Q4.

Source: Token Terminal

In short, the token’s utility is showing through in the numbers.

Its strong fundamentals are moving in tandem with price action. As a result, the market appears to be catching up to the network, highlighting the protocol’s long-term health and resilience.

Moreover, as both a protocol and a token, AAVE remains at the forefront of DeFi’s transition, making its $300 price point an attractive entry for potential upside.

Source: https://ambcrypto.com/aave-lending-tvl-hits-40b-fees-skyrocket-heres-why-it-matters/

