Aave reaches $41.1 billion TVL record, equivalent to being the 54th largest US bank

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/26 06:28
Threshold
T$0.0156-7.03%
MORPHO
MORPHO$2.3547-8.47%
OpenZK Network
OZK$0.0004594-3.48%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001649-4.73%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01246-9.84%
AaveToken
AAVE$317.16-9.28%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06252-9.28%

Aave reached an all-time high total value locked (TVL) of $41.1 billion on Aug. 24, positioning the decentralized lending protocol as the equivalent of the 54th largest US commercial bank by total deposits based on Federal Reserve data as of Jun. 30.

The money market protocol would replace the Prosperity Bank, which has $38.4 billion in deposits, and would fall just $300 million short of surpassing Bank OZK.

Considering the Fed lists 2,156 commercial banks in the US, Aave’s size is enough to place it among the top 2.5% largest banks in the country.

DefiLlama data showed that including Aave’s outstanding borrows of $28.9 billion as of Aug. 24 would raise the combined figure to $71.1 billion. The borrowing volume was just below the all-time high of $29.1 billion recorded on Aug. 13.

The TVL increased by the borrows would be enough to place Aave among the 37th largest US commercial banks, a 1.7% group.

Aave founder Stani Kulechov said in an Aug. 24 social media post:

Dominance in lending

The money market protocol controlled approximately 50% of the DeFi lending market’s total TVL as of Aug. 24, commanding a dominant position within the $81.5 billion lending sector.

The percentage indicates that Aave’s TVL is equivalent to the combined TVL of all other money markets. The protocol is nearly 6x larger than its closest rival, Morpho, which holds just $7 billion in deposits.

Aave achieved multiple records last week amid strong DeFi lending sector performance. The protocol reached $3 trillion in cumulative deposits on Aug. 15 while surpassing $29 billion in active loans on Aug. 13.

The AAVE token is following the protocol’s fundamentals. Since recording a low of $114.05 on April 8, the token has climbed over 177% to $316.74 as of press time.

Institutional adoption drives the protocol’s expansion, with Nasdaq-listed BTCS using Aave to generate yield on Ethereum holdings. Additionally, $6.4 billion of Ethena’s USDe stablecoin and related assets are deposited on the platform.

The multiple records demonstrate Aave’s evolution into institutional-grade financial infrastructure, capturing market share as traditional finance institutions integrate decentralized lending services into their operations.

Mentioned in this article
Latest Alpha Market Report

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/aave-reaches-41-1-billion-tvl-record-equivalent-to-being-the-54th-largest-us-bank/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Cryptocurrency status quo: HODL is dead, DeFi is goodbye, and the private equity market is declining...

Cryptocurrency status quo: HODL is dead, DeFi is goodbye, and the private equity market is declining...

Profits come from selling, not holding.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001648-4.57%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001749-8.52%
Partager
PANews2025/05/08 15:54
Partager
Cryptocurrencies Grapple with Bitcoin’s Downward Slide

Cryptocurrencies Grapple with Bitcoin’s Downward Slide

The cryptocurrency market experienced notable turmoil as Bitcoin‘s price dipped below the $110,000 mark, nearing the critical threshold of $108,000. This descent occurred despite the absence of significant triggers in the market today.Continue Reading:Cryptocurrencies Grapple with Bitcoin’s Downward Slide
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/26 05:18
Partager
Sharps Technology Stock: Surges 40% as It Unveils $400M Solana-Focused Digital Asset Treasury

Sharps Technology Stock: Surges 40% as It Unveils $400M Solana-Focused Digital Asset Treasury

TLDR Sharps Soars 40% on $400M Solana-Backed Treasury Play, Dips After-Hours Sharps Unveils $400M SOL Strategy, Stock Rockets Before Cooling Off Sharps Bets Big on Solana: $400M PIPE Fuels 40% Stock Surge SOL Surge: Sharps to Build $400M Treasury With Solana as Core Asset Sharps Rallies on Solana Treasury Pivot, Eyes Long-Term Crypto Returns Sharps [...] The post Sharps Technology Stock: Surges 40% as It Unveils $400M Solana-Focused Digital Asset Treasury appeared first on CoinCentral.
Solana
SOL$187.18-9.57%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04344-7.15%
Core DAO
CORE$0.431-10.82%
Partager
Coincentral2025/08/26 06:39
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Cryptocurrency status quo: HODL is dead, DeFi is goodbye, and the private equity market is declining...

Cryptocurrencies Grapple with Bitcoin’s Downward Slide

Sharps Technology Stock: Surges 40% as It Unveils $400M Solana-Focused Digital Asset Treasury

The "financial rebellion" of young Americans: betting on MEME to turn things around, satirical meme coins become popular

Best Crypto to Buy After BNB Crash — Investors Shift to Ethereum & MAGACOIN FINANCE in 2025