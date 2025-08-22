Aave V3 Goes Live on Aptos, Aave’s First Non-EVM Deployment

Aave V3 is now live on Aptos, marking the protocol’s first deployment on a non-EVM chain after more than five years of operating on Ethereum and EVM-compatible networks. The move puts Aave into the Move language ecosystem and broadens its multi-chain footprint beyond Solidity-based blockchains.

Bringing Aave V3 to Aptos was far from a copy-paste job. Because Aptos isn’t EVM-compatible, the Aave team rebuilt the protocol from the ground up in Move, reimplemented the Aave Labs interface for the new environment, and adapted the protocol’s core business logic to run inside the Aptos virtual machine. The Aave documentation describes the Aptos implementation as a faithful Move port of the Aave V3.3 architecture, tailored to take advantage of Aptos’ design.

Chainlink, Aptos Foundation and a Security-first Workflow

The Aptos deployment leaned heavily on external partners. Chainlink supplied production-ready price feeds for the testnet and mainnet activation work, a collaboration the teams say was critical to getting reliable on-chain pricing into Aave on Aptos. From the very start, the project involved security researchers, a deliberate, security-first approach that Aave emphasized throughout testing.

The code and deployment underwent a multi-pronged vetting process: several formal audits, a Capture-The-Flag (CTF) security competition run by Cantina, and an active bug-bounty program. Cantina’s security challenge and a larger bounty program put real economic incentives behind finding issues before they hit users; the public bounty offering for the Aptos deployment totals 500,000 GHO (Aave’s native protocol stablecoin).

Market Rollout and Risk Controls

At launch, the Aptos market opened with a small asset slate: APT (native token), sUSDe, USDT and USDC. Supply and borrow caps will be conservative at first and increase gradually as the market proves itself, a standard risk-aware cadence overseen by Aave’s governance and third-party risk teams. Chaos Labs and LlamaRisk provided the risk analysis and parameter recommendations used for the initial activation, including suggested onboarding choices and parameter values. As the market matures, governance will track and approve any additions or cap changes.

Aptos is a Move-native Layer-1 built for high throughput and sub-second finality; ecosystem figures cited around the deployment period put Aptos TVL above $1 billion and point to peak testnet throughput numbers in the tens of thousands of transactions per second, attributes that make it an attractive home for large, latency-sensitive DeFi primitives. The Aptos Foundation and ecosystem messaging emphasize low fees, high throughput and a growing set of apps across finance, gaming, social and AdTech.

How to Try Aave on Aptos

If you want to use Aave on Aptos, you’ll need an Aptos-capable wallet. Petra (built by Aptos Labs) is the most widely recommended option and can be installed as a browser extension or mobile app. After setting up Petra (options include private-key creation, social login or Ledger hardware integration), users can bridge assets to Aptos via supported cross-chain bridges and then interact with the market at Aave’s Aptos frontend.

Expect a cautious, metrics-driven ramp: Aave Labs deployed the integration on behalf of Aave DAO with initial caps and parameter guardrails in place; future additions of assets and higher caps will be governed on-chain and backed by ongoing risk reports. Continued Chainlink feed support, active security programs (audits, contests, bounties) and monitoring from Chaos Labs/LlamaRisk will be central to that rollout. Governance proposals and parameter changes will be the public record to follow as the market evolves.

Aave’s Aptos launch is a clear milestone: it’s not just another network listing, but a full technical port into a different smart-contract paradigm. That shift required engineering, security, and risk teams to rethink assumptions and rebuild core pieces, and it positions Aave to reach users and applications native to the Move ecosystem while keeping a cautious, security-forward approach to market growth.