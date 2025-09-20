The lending protocol Aave now controls deposits that would place it among the top 60 commercial banks in the United […] The post Aave’s $42B Deposits Put It on Par With U.S. Banks appeared first on Coindoo.The lending protocol Aave now controls deposits that would place it among the top 60 commercial banks in the United […] The post Aave’s $42B Deposits Put It on Par With U.S. Banks appeared first on Coindoo.

Aave’s $42B Deposits Put It on Par With U.S. Banks

Par : Coindoo
2025/09/20 04:20
Union
U$0.014213+4.46%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
AaveToken
AAVE$299.33-3.66%
Nowchain
NOW$0.0058-2.35%

The lending protocol Aave now controls deposits that would place it among the top 60 commercial banks in the United States if it were chartered like a traditional institution. With $42 billion in total value locked (TVL), its balance sheet would outsize thousands of federally insured lenders.

A Revenue Powerhouse

Size isn’t Aave’s only headline. Fee generation has accelerated, with the protocol pulling in nearly $25 million in a single week. That figure puts it behind only the largest centralized stablecoin issuers, Tether and Circle, and makes Aave one of the most lucrative decentralized applications globally. Within DeFi, only Pump.fun and Uniswap surpass its revenues.

Aave’s loan book has grown to over $30.5 billion, giving it a commanding 65% share of all active loans across decentralized platforms. Its nearest competitor, Morpho, has less than one-sixth of that total, highlighting the extent of Aave’s lead. The platform’s scale effectively makes it the core liquidity provider of DeFi lending.

READ MORE:

Dogecoin News: Analysts Spot Early Signs of a Major Price Move

Why Users Choose Aave

Traders often turn to Aave to borrow against existing crypto holdings and gain leverage without selling their assets. Others see it as a safer way to put dormant funds to work. With consistently higher yields than conventional banks, the protocol offers savers an attractive alternative that doesn’t require intermediaries.

Consider stablecoin deposits: USDC on Base currently earns an annualized 5.76%, compared to the 0.39% average return on U.S. savings accounts. Across Ethereum and Avalanche networks, yields hover around 5% for both USDC and USDT, while Linea’s USDT pays nearly 4%. For many, those differences justify the risks of decentralized markets.

The Bigger Picture

The growth of Aave highlights a shift in investor behavior. Rather than treating crypto as purely speculative, users are increasingly adopting DeFi protocols for functions that mirror – and in some ways surpass – traditional financial services. Aave’s combination of scale, revenue, and yield advantage suggests it has become less an “experiment” and more a cornerstone of the decentralized economy.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The post Aave’s $42B Deposits Put It on Par With U.S. Banks appeared first on Coindoo.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Hakan Çalhanoğlu ve My Lovely Planet’ten “Çalhanoğlu Ormanı”: Türkiye’de 50 Futbol Sahası Büyüklüğünde Ağaçlandırma

Hakan Çalhanoğlu ve My Lovely Planet’ten “Çalhanoğlu Ormanı”: Türkiye’de 50 Futbol Sahası Büyüklüğünde Ağaçlandırma

Türk futbolunun efsane ismi Hakan Çalhanoğlu, dünya genelinde 380.000 ağaç dikilmesine öncülük eden ve Google Play Store tarafından ödüllendirilen Web3 mobil oyunu My Lovely Planet (MLP)’e ortak oldu.Bu iş birliğiyle birlikte hayata geçirilen #PlayForTurkey kampanyasında, oyunda dikilen her ağaç gerçek dünyada da toprakla buluşacak. Gerçek dünyaya dokunan bir oyun deneyimi sunan Web3 mobil oyunu My […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04428-7.90%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017817+2.72%
Planet
PLANET$0.000000771-2.13%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/20 03:22
Partager
X Cracks Down on Bribery Network Behind Crypto Scam Accounts

X Cracks Down on Bribery Network Behind Crypto Scam Accounts

The post X Cracks Down on Bribery Network Behind Crypto Scam Accounts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. X has vowed a strict crackdown after exposing a bribery network tied to crypto scam accounts. The platform said suspended users involved in fraudulent schemes attempted to bribe employees through middlemen to restore access, threatening platform integrity. Crypto Fraud Rings Exploit X Platform Through Bribery According to Global Government Affairs at X, these accounts had been suspended for exploiting users through scams, many involving cryptocurrencies. Rather than undergoing the formal reinstatement procedures, offenders offered to give money to those working within the company to restore their accounts. The company said the practice violated platform integrity and risked enabling further fraud. The platform stated that the suspended accounts were controlled by organized groups that operated unlawful investments, counterfeit giveaways, and token pump-and-dump deals. X has exposed and is taking strong action against a bribery network targeting our platform. Suspended accounts involved in crypto scams and platform manipulation paid middlemen to attempt to bribe employees to reinstate their suspended accounts. These perpetrators exploit social… — Global Government Affairs (@GlobalAffairs) September 19, 2025 Users were normally attracted through false adverts. Then, they are directed to other websites where the malicious actors can steal their details and cause them to lose their money. Last month, crypto hacks surged by 15%, with $91 million in Bitcoin theft alone. This underscores the scale of risks tied to fraudulent schemes. These criminal networks do not restrict themselves to one site. The announcement states that these groups utilize other platforms to reach more individuals as well. X also discovered that criminal organizations such as The Com are linked to the bribe network. This group has been linked to several cyber-fraud incidents. These networks bribed employees to reactivate accounts which were suspended for suspected scam activities. The company emphasized that bribery attempts are part of a broader effort by…
Moonveil
MORE$0.08556-3.13%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01358-6.08%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017817+2.72%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 03:50
Partager
Rekt reaches one million sales with digital-first strategy

Rekt reaches one million sales with digital-first strategy

Rekt Brands Inc. has sold over one million drinks, primarily through its own website, a milestone that challenges the notion that crypto-native communities cannot support massive, tangible product ventures beyond digital collectibles. According to a press release shared with crypto.news…
Partager
Crypto.news2025/09/20 04:14
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Hakan Çalhanoğlu ve My Lovely Planet’ten “Çalhanoğlu Ormanı”: Türkiye’de 50 Futbol Sahası Büyüklüğünde Ağaçlandırma

X Cracks Down on Bribery Network Behind Crypto Scam Accounts

Rekt reaches one million sales with digital-first strategy

Top 3 Cryptos With 100x Potential Like Early Ethereum (ETH)

UK crypto holders brace for FCA’s expanded regulatory reach