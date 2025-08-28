Aave’s new Horizon allows institutions to borrow stablecoins using real-world assets

Par : Coin Journal
2025/08/28 02:54
RealLink
REAL$0.05766-1.43%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001673+0.35%
Wink
LIKE$0.012758+0.58%
AaveToken
AAVE$320.75-4.22%
  • The platform facilitates stablecoin loans backed by institutional funds and tokenized Treasurys.
  • Horizon bridges TradFi and DeFi with 24/7 institutional-level borrowing.
  • AAVE gained 12% the previous week.

Aave Labs has launched an advanced platform that enables institutions to borrow stablecoins using real-world assets (RWAs) like collateralized loan debts and US Treasury.

The Horizon borrowing tool marks a key step toward integrating decentralized finance (DeFi) and traditional finance (TradFi).

Meanwhile, it reflects Aave’s thriving lending market with institutional-grade products that combine DeFi’s efficiency and transparency with the compliance that top financial players seek.

Commenting on the development, Aave founder Stani Kulechov said:

Businesses and large-scale investors can use Horizon to borrow stablecoins like Ripple’s RLUSD, Aave’s GHO, and USDC using real-world assets like real estate and tokenized US Treasurys as collateral.

How Horizon works

The new platform leverages Aave V3’s permissioned version.

Aave Labs launched the upgraded Aave version three network to serve as its leading lending protocol.

Meanwhile, Horizon enables institutions to interact with the blockchain industry without regulatory obstacles.

All borrowers need to do is deposit tokenized securities, including funds, as collateral and borrow USDC, GHO, and RLUSD.

Notably, stablecoin issuers will handle compliance, determining qualified participants and which assets they can interact with.

Furthermore, Horizon ensures a permissionless stablecoin market, allowing the DeFi landscape to remain composable and connected 24/7.

The timing matters

Horizon’s launch comes as tokenized RWA gains traction as the next phase of blockchain innovation.

Leading businesses, government bonds, and private equity are navigating tokenization to make illiquid assets tradable and more accessible.

Aave will gain increased utility and liquidity as individuals use traditional assets to secure stablecoin loans.

Furthermore, they can free up funds without offloading their long-term holdings, while enjoying blockchain’s 24/7 settlement perks.

Also, Aave DAO can generate additional revenue through Horizon’s undertakings.

Such moves cement Aave’s position as a top player in DeFi lending.

Stablecoins have seen increased traction since the US regulated the sector, and Aave looks ready to pioneer the closely-watched financial revolution.

AAVE price outlook

The alt trades at $327 after gaining more than 12% within the past week.

AAVE has dipped from the August 23 peak of $376 amidst the broader market decline.

Its short-term structure reflects bear dominance, with a 1% price decline in the past 24 hours.

AAVE’s 24-hour trading volume is down 25%.

That reflects faded trader enthusiasm in the digital token.

The 3H MACD highlights dwindling momentum with red histograms.

Also, the Relative Strength Index signals seller control.

Broad market downturn contributes to AAVE’s short-term bearishness.

Crypto analyst and trader Alex Clay highlights a monthly pattern that can propel the altcoin to $1,000 if confirmed.

That would mean an approximately 200% gain from AAVE’s current market price.

However, continued ecosystem development and broader market bull run remain essential for such a rally.

The post Aave’s new Horizon allows institutions to borrow stablecoins using real-world assets appeared first on CoinJournal.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Google Cloud Challenges Ripple, Stripe And Circle With New Layer-1 Blockchain For Financial Institutions

Google Cloud Challenges Ripple, Stripe And Circle With New Layer-1 Blockchain For Financial Institutions

Google Cloud is launching its own layer-1 blockchain for financial institutions, taking on Ripple, Circle, and Stripe in payments. Google Cloud’s Web3 Head of Strategy, [...]
Cloud
CLOUD$0.07531+0.14%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5437-0.14%
Partager
Insidebitcoins2025/08/27 23:22
Partager
Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Up As Market Awaits Nvidia Earnings

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Up As Market Awaits Nvidia Earnings

Cryptocurrency markets are trading higher ahead of Nvidia’s earnings report.read more
Moonveil
MORE$0.10036-1.54%
XRP
XRP$2.9795-1.41%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/28 03:17
Partager
Webull Expands Crypto Trading to Australia Just Two Days After US Return

Webull Expands Crypto Trading to Australia Just Two Days After US Return

Online brokerage Webull has launched cryptocurrency trading for Australian users on August 27, 2025, marking a swift global expansion just two days after bringing crypto back to its US platform.
Partager
Brave Newcoin2025/08/28 04:15
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Google Cloud Challenges Ripple, Stripe And Circle With New Layer-1 Blockchain For Financial Institutions

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Up As Market Awaits Nvidia Earnings

Webull Expands Crypto Trading to Australia Just Two Days After US Return

XRP Price Prediction: XRP Becomes Fastest CME Contract to Hit $1 Billion – Can Institutions Push XRP to $1,000?

Dow Jones up 100 points as Fed takes focus away from Israel-Iran war