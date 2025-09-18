ABC Pulls ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ After Charlie Kirk Comments — Here’s What He Said

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 20:05
Topline

ABC pulled “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” from the air Wednesday due to the host’s comments about conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated last week.

Kimmel speaks at the 2022 Media Access Awards presented by Easterseals and broadcast on November 17, 2022. (Photo by 2022 Media Access Awards Presented By Easterseals/Getty Images for Easterseals)

Getty Images for Easterseals

Key Facts

The Disney-owned broadcaster announced Wednesday evening that Kimmel’s show would be paused ‘indefinitely’ from airing on ABC, which confirmed the news in an email to Forbes.

Shortly before the announcement, the media company Nexstar, which owns many local ABC affiliates, announced it would pull the show starting Wednesday evening.

Andrew Alford, President of Nexstar’s broadcasting division, did not cite specific comments from Kimmel that informed the broadcaster’s decision to pull his show, but noted the comments were “offensive and insensitive at a critical time in our national political discourse, and we do not believe they reflect the spectrum of opinions, views, or values of the local communities in which we are located.”

The show’s removal comes after FCC Chairman Brendan Carr criticized Kimmel in an appearance on right-wing commentator Benny Johnson’s podcast, suggesting the FCC could take action against the talk show and that broadcasters “have a license granted by us at the FCC, and that comes with it an obligation to operate in the public interest.”

Carr told multiple outlets Wednesday “While this may be an unprecedented decision, it is important for broadcasters to push back on Disney programming that they determine falls short of community.”

Sinclair Broadcast Group, ABC’s largest affiliate, will also stop airing Kimmel’s show “until further notice” and broadcast a one-hour special in remembrance of Kirk during Friday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” time slot.

What Did Kimmel Say About Kirk And His Assassination?

“We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it,” Kimmel said in a Monday monologue. Kimmel also jabbed at Trump for a clip in which the president was asked how he was holding up the day after Kirk’s assassination, to which Trump said, “I think very good” before changing the subject to construction on the White House’s new ballroom. “He’s at the fourth stage of grief, construction,” Kimmel said. “This is not how an adult grieves the murder of someone he called a friend. This is how a four-year-old mourns a goldfish.” The talk show host also blasted FBI Director Kash Patel for handling the investigation into Kirk’s death “like a kid who didn’t read the book, BSing his way through an oral report.”

How Has Trump Reacted To The Kimmel Being Taken Off Air?

The president cheered, Kimmel being taken off air in a post on Truth Social, saying: “The ratings challenged Jimmy Kimmel Show is CANCELLED. Congratulations to ABC for finally having the courage to do what had to be done. Kimmel has ZERO talent, and worse ratings than even Colbert, if that’s possible.” The White House’s Rapid Response X account tweeted: “They’re doing their viewers a favor. Jimmy is a sick freak!”

Chief Critics

ABC’s decision to take Kimmel’s show off air has come under sharp criticism from Democratic Party leaders and other entertainers. In a post on X, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y wrote: “America is meant to be a bastion of free speech. Everybody across the political spectrum should be speaking out to stop what’s happening to Jimmy Kimmel. This is about protecting democracy. This must go to court.” California Gov. Gavin Newsom, tweeted: “Buying and controlling media platforms. Firing commentators. Canceling shows. These aren’t coincidences. It’s coordinated. And it’s dangerous. The GOP does not believe in free speech. They are censoring you in real time.” Actor Ben Stiller tweeted: “This isn’t right.” The Writers Guild of America also criticized the network for the decision, saying: “As a Guild, we stand united in opposition to anyone who uses their power and influence to silence the voices of writers, or anyone who speaks in dissent.”

Tangent

Nexstar is seeking FCC approval for its $6.2 billion acquisition of TEGNA, which would give Nexstar the largest share of local TV stations in the U.S. In order for the deal to go through, the FCC would need to raise its 40% broadcast ownership cap, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The FCC has been influential over the media throughout the first year of Trump’s presidency. CBS News settled a lawsuit brought by President Donald Trump as its parent company, Paramount, sought approval for a merger with Skydance Media. The FCC eventually greenlit the $8 billion merger after the $16 billion settlement from CBS and promises from Skydance to eliminate diversity, equity, and inclusion considerations and examine allegations of bias. Carr lauded the commitments from Skydance, saying, “Americans no longer trust the legacy national news media to report fully, accurately, and fairly.” Paramount Skydance has also reportedly prepared a bid for Warner Bros. Discovery, which owns CNN, while CEO David Ellison’s father, Oracle founder Larry Ellison, is reportedly in talks to take a stake in TikTok.

Key Background

Kimmel has long been a critic of Trump. While the host did not endorse a particular candidate in the 2024 presidential election. On election day, Kimmel said “it was a terrible night for everyone who voted against him. And guess what? It was a bad night for everyone who voted for him too. You just don’t realize it yet.” Kimmel’s indefinite ABC removal comes months after CBS announced it was cancelling “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” purely for financial reasons. However, Democratic lawmakers like Sen. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., questioned the timing of the cancellation, which came amid Colbert’s scrutiny against the president and after Paramount settled the $16 million lawsuit with Trump.

Bitwise CEO: In the next 6 to 12 months, the focus of the crypto field will be on the credit and lending market

Bitwise CEO: In the next 6 to 12 months, the focus of the crypto field will be on the credit and lending market

PANews reported on September 18 that Bitwise CEO Hunter Horsley tweeted that over the next six to 12 months, the focus of the cryptocurrency sector will shift to credit and lending. This sector is expected to experience explosive growth in the next few years. He pointed out that the current cryptocurrency market capitalization is approaching $4 trillion and continues to grow. When people can borrow against cryptocurrency, they will choose to borrow rather than sell. Furthermore, the market capitalization of publicly traded stocks in the United States exceeds $60 trillion. With the tokenization of assets, individuals holding $7,000 worth of stocks will be able to borrow against them on-chain for the first time. Horsley believes that cryptocurrency is redefining capital markets, and this is just the beginning.
South Korea Launches Innovative Stablecoin Initiative

South Korea Launches Innovative Stablecoin Initiative

The post South Korea Launches Innovative Stablecoin Initiative appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. South Korea has witnessed a pivotal development in its cryptocurrency landscape with BDACS introducing the nation’s first won-backed stablecoin, KRW1, built on the Avalanche network. This stablecoin is anchored by won assets stored at Woori Bank in a 1:1 ratio, ensuring high security. Continue Reading:South Korea Launches Innovative Stablecoin Initiative Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/south-korea-launches-innovative-stablecoin-initiative
The Role of Blockchain in Building Safer Web3 Gaming Ecosystems

The Role of Blockchain in Building Safer Web3 Gaming Ecosystems

The gaming industry is in the midst of a historic shift, driven by the rise of Web3. Unlike traditional games, where developers and publishers control assets and dictate in-game economies, Web3 gaming empowers players with ownership and influence. Built on blockchain technology, these ecosystems are decentralized by design, enabling true digital asset ownership, transparent economies, and a future where players help shape the games they&nbsp;play. However, as Web3 gaming grows, security becomes a focal point. The range of security concerns, from hacking to asset theft to vulnerabilities in smart contracts, is a significant issue that will undermine or erode trust in this ecosystem, limiting or stopping adoption. Blockchain technology could be used to create security processes around secure, transparent, and fair Web3 gaming ecosystems. We will explore how security is increasing within gaming ecosystems, which challenges are being overcome, and what the future of security looks&nbsp;like. Why is Security Important in Web3&nbsp;Gaming? Web3 gaming differs from traditional gaming in that players engage with both the game and assets with real value attached. Players own in-game assets that exist as tokens or NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens), and can trade and sell them. These game assets usually represent significant financial value, meaning security failure could represent real monetary&nbsp;loss. In essence, without security, the promises of owning “something” in Web3, decentralized economies within games, and all that comes with the term “fair” gameplay can easily be eroded by fraud, hacking, and exploitation. This is precisely why the uniqueness of blockchain should be emphasized in securing Web3&nbsp;gaming. How Blockchain Ensures Security in Web3&nbsp;Gaming? 1. Immutable Ownership of&nbsp;Assets Blockchain records can be manipulated by anyone. If a player owns a sword, skin, or plot of land as an NFT, it is verifiably in their ownership, and it cannot be altered or deleted by the developer or even hacked. This has created a proven track record of ownership, providing control back to the players, unlike any centralised gaming platform where assets can be&nbsp;revoked. 2. Decentralized Infrastructure Blockchain networks also have a distributed architecture where game data is stored in a worldwide network of nodes, making them much less susceptible to centralised points of failure and attacks. This decentralised approach makes it exponentially more difficult to hijack systems or even shut off the game’s&nbsp;economy. 3. Secure Transactions with Cryptography Whether a player buys an NFT or trades their in-game tokens for other items or tokens, the transactions are enforced by cryptographic algorithms, ensuring secure, verifiable, and irreversible transactions and eliminating the risks of double-spending or fraudulent trades. 4. Smart Contract Automation Smart contracts automate the enforcement of game rules and players’ economic exchanges for the developer, eliminating the need for intermediaries or middlemen, and trust for the developer. For example, if a player completes a quest that promises a reward, the smart contract will execute and distribute what was promised. 5. Anti-Cheating and Fair&nbsp;Gameplay The naturally transparent nature of blockchain makes it extremely simple for anyone to examine a specific instance of gameplay and verify the economic outcomes from that play. Furthermore, multi-player games that enforce smart contracts on things like loot sharing or win sharing can automate and measure trustlessness and avoid cheating, manipulations, and fraud by developers. 6. Cross-Platform Security Many Web3 games feature asset interoperability across platforms. This interoperability is made viable by blockchain, which guarantees ownership is maintained whenever assets transition from one game or marketplace to another, thereby offering protection to players who rely on transfers for security against&nbsp;fraud. Key Security Dangers in Web3&nbsp;Gaming Although blockchain provides sound first principles of security, the Web3 gaming ecosystem is susceptible to threats. Some of the most serious threats&nbsp;include: Smart Contract Vulnerabilities: Smart contracts that are poorly written or lack auditing will leave openings for exploitation and thereby result in asset&nbsp;loss. Phishing Attacks: Unintentionally exposing or revealing private keys or signing transactions that are not possible to reverse, under the assumption they were genuine transaction requests. Bridge Hacks: Cross-chain bridges, which allow players to move their assets between their respective blockchains, continually face hacks, requiring vigilance from players and developers. Scams and Rug Pulls: Rug pulls occur when a game project raises money and leaves, leaving player assets worthless. Regulatory Ambiguity: Global regulations remain unclear; risks exist for players and developers alike. While blockchain alone won’t resolve every issue, it remediates the responsibility of the first principles, more so when joined by processes such as auditing, education, and the right governance, which can improve their contribution to the security landscapes in game ecosystems. Real Life Examples of Blockchain Security in Web3&nbsp;Gaming Axie Infinity (Ronin Hack): The Axie Infinity game and several projects suffered one of the biggest hacks thus far on its Ronin bridge; however, it demonstrated the effectiveness of multi-sig security and the effective utilization of decentralization. The industry benefited through learning and reflection, thus, as projects have implemented changes to reduce the risks of future hacks or misappropriation. Immutable X: This Ethereum scaling solution aims to ensure secure NFT transactions for gaming, allowing players to trade an asset without the burden of exorbitant fees and fears of being a victim of&nbsp;fraud. Enjin: Enjin is providing a trusted infrastructure for Web3 games, offering secure NFT creation and transfer while reiterating that ownership and an asset securely belong to the&nbsp;player. These examples indubitably illustrate that despite challenges to overcome, blockchain remains the foundational layer on which to build more secure Web3 gaming environments. Benefits of Blockchain Security for Players and Developers For Players: Confidence in true ownership of&nbsp;assets Transparency in in-game economies Protection against nefarious trades/scams For Developers: More trust between players and the&nbsp;platform Less reliance on centralized infrastructure Ability to attract wealth and players based on provable&nbsp;fairness By incorporating blockchain security within the mechanics of game design, developers can create and enforce resilient ecosystems where players feel reassured in investing time, money, and ownership within virtual&nbsp;worlds. The Future of Secure Web3 Gaming Ecosystems As the wisdom of blockchain technology and industry knowledge improves, the future for secure Web3 gaming looks bright. New growing trends&nbsp;include: Zero-Knowledge Proofs (ZKPs): A new wave of protocols that enable private transactions and secure smart contracts while managing user privacy with an element of transparency. Decentralized Identity Solutions (DID): Helping players control their identities and decrease account theft&nbsp;risks. AI-Enhanced Security: Identifying irregularities in user interactions by sampling pattern anomalies to avert hacks and fraud by time-stamping critical&nbsp;events. Interoperable Security Standards: Allowing secured and seamless asset transfers across blockchains and&nbsp;games. With these innovations, blockchain will not only secure gaming assets but also enhance the overall trust and longevity of Web3 gaming ecosystems. Conclusion Blockchain is more than a buzzword in Web3; it is the only way to host security, fairness, and transparency. With blockchain, players confirm immutable ownership of digital assets, there is a decentralized infrastructure, and finally, it supports smart contracts to automate code that protects players and developers from the challenges of digital economies. The threats, vulnerabilities, and scams that come from smart contracts still persist, but the industry is maturing with better security practices, cross-chain solutions, and increased formal cryptographic tools. In the coming years, blockchain will remain the base to digital economies and drive Web3 gaming environments that allow players to safely own, trade, and enjoy their digital experiences free from fraud and exploitation. While blockchain and gaming alone entertain, we will usher in an era of secure digital worlds where trust complements innovation. The Role of Blockchain in Building Safer Web3 Gaming Ecosystems was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
