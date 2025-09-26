Singapore, Sept 26, 2025 — Web3 technology is penetrating the global digital economy at unprecedented speed, ushering industries into a…Continue reading on Coinmonks »Singapore, Sept 26, 2025 — Web3 technology is penetrating the global digital economy at unprecedented speed, ushering industries into a…Continue reading on Coinmonks »

ABGA, ME, and ICC Co-Host InnoBlock 2025: Joining Forces to Chart a New Chapter for the Industry

2025/09/26
Singapore, Sept 26, 2025 — Web3 technology is penetrating the global digital economy at unprecedented speed, ushering industries into a new era of deep restructuring and cross-sector convergence. In 2025, blockchain continues to expand its application frontiers, while stablecoins, crypto-equities, AI, DeFi, and RWA interweave to create fertile ground for innovation.

Powered by title sponsors HolmesAI, TruStable, Bitrise Capital, and Nano Labs, and co-hosted by ABGA, ME, and ICC, InnoBlock 2025 will take place on September 30 at the National Gallery Singapore. The conference aims to create an immersive yet open environment where ideas and practice collide, fostering high-quality communication and collaboration between Chinese-speaking builders and the global Web3 community.

This year’s theme, “From Tokens to Mainstream,” has been fully upgraded, covering both the core and cutting-edge areas of Web3. Key topics include Stablecoins, DAT, AI, RWA, DeFi, Gaming, and DePIN. From macro trends to real-world applications, participants will gain a 360-degree view of trillion-dollar market opportunities and challenges, and witness the accelerating integration of traditional finance and Web3. Thousands of industry professionals have already registered, making InnoBlock…

