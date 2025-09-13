AC/DC Doubles Up Inside The Top 10 And Almost Hits No. 1

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13
“Thunderstruck” climbs to No. 2 on Hard Rock Digital Song Sales and stays strong on multiple tallies, as “Hell’s Bells” reenters the same list at No. 7. Australian rock group AC/DC performs at the Rosemont Horizon, Chicago, Illinois, September 20, 1980. Pictured is Brian Johnson. (Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images)

Getty Images

AC/DC lives on the Billboard charts thanks to the continued popularity of, in some cases, several songs and usually just one full-length. The Australian rock outfit rises on multiple tallies in the United States this frame and even manages to double up on one tally as a former bestseller performs well again, and the group nearly re-conquers a competitive roster.

“Thunderstruck” And “Hell’s Bells” Return

AC/DC fills two spaces on the Hard Rock Digital Song Sales chart this week. “Thunderstruck” and “Hell’s Bells” appear just a few spaces apart from one another as the latter reenters at No. 7.

“Hell’s Bells” Reaches Half A Year On The Chart

As it reenters, “Hell’s Bells” reaches 26 weeks on the Hard Rock Digital Song Sales chart — exactly half a year. It previously peaked at No. 5.

AC/DC’s “Thunderstruck” Nearly Returns To No. 1

“Thunderstruck” climbs from No. 3 to the runner-up space and nearly gains control over the tally once more this frame. The Hard Rock Digital Song Sales chart is led by “End of You,” a collaboration between Poppy, Amy Lee, and Courtney LaPlante, which debuts at No. 1.

“Thunderstruck” might not return to No. 1, as it already spent months leading the Hard Rock Digital Song Sales chart. AC/DC’s famous cut is now up to 61 turns in first place out of 663 on the roster.

“Back In Black” and “Thunderstruck”

AC/DC also fills two spaces on the Hard Rock Streaming Songs tally. “Thunderstruck” climbs one space to No. 3, while “Back in Black” lifts three slots to No. 17.

“Thunderstruck” Appears on Multiple Rankings

Both “Back in Black” and “Hell’s Bells” only appear on one tally this week, while “Thunderstruck” lives on two U.S.-based hard rock rankings. The tune jumps to No. 7 on the Rock Digital Song Sales chart, while it declines on the Billboard Global 200, the ranking of the most-consumed songs all around the planet.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/09/13/acdc-doubles-up-inside-the-top-10-and-almost-hits-no-1/

