AC/DC Stopped From Returning To No. 1 By Three Powerhouse Women

AC/DC’s “Thunderstruck” climbs to No. 2 on Billboard’s Hard Rock Digital Song Sales chart, narrowly missing No. 1 behind “End of You” by Poppy, Amy Lee, and Courtney LaPlante. INDIO, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 07: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Angus Young of AC/DC performs onstage during the Power Trip music festival at Empire Polo Club on October 07, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Power Trip)

Getty Images for Power Trip

AC/DC’s “Thunderstruck,” one of the most successful hard rock smashes of all time — and certainly the biggest tune in the Australian rock outfit’s discography — never disappears from the Billboard charts. These days, it regularly appears on several hard rock rankings, as it’s both a streaming and sales win week after week.

The tune almost returns to No. 1 on several rosters in America this frame, but it is blocked from the summit on one tally by one of the most exciting hard rock collaborations in recent memory.

AC/DC Misses No. 1 by One Spot

“Thunderstruck” climbs from No. 3 to No. 2 on Billboard’s Hard Rock Digital Song Sales chart, the ranking of the bestselling tunes in that genre on platforms like iTunes in the United States. The smash misses out on returning to the summit by just one space, as three of the most successful women in the style collaborate on a hugely successful tune.

Poppy, Amy Lee, and Courtney LaPlante Rule

This week’s Hard Rock Digital Song Sales chart is led by “End of You,” a collaboration between Poppy, Amy Lee of Evanescence, and Courtney LaPlante, who is best known as the lead singer of Canadian heavy-metal outfit Spiritbox. The track leads only the Hard Rock Digital Song Sales tally, and also comes in second place on the Rock Digital Song Sales and Alternative Digital Song Sales charts as well.

One of the Longest-Running Champions Ever

“Thunderstruck” misses another turn at No. 1, but it’s already spent a lot of time on the throne. Of the 663 weeks the AC/DC smash has spent on the Hard Rock Digital Song Sales chart, 61 have been in first place, making it one of the longest-running champions of all time on any Billboard tally.

AC/DC’s Other No. 1s

AC/DC has collected four No. 1s on the Hard Rock Digital Song Sales chart throughout the years. “Shot in the Dark” and “Back in Black” led for two frames apiece, while “Play Ball” managed one turn at No. 1. “Thunderstruck” has outpaced all of those in terms of time on the throne — 12 times over – combined.

Streaming and Rock Sales Success

“Thunderstruck” climbs from No. 4 to No. 3 on the Hard Rock Streaming Songs tally. The AC/DC tune comes in behind “In the End” by Linkin Park, steady at No. 1, and “Everlong” from Foo Fighters, which climbs one space to No. 2. All three have already ruled the list of the most-streamed hard rock cuts in America.

“Thunderstruck” is also a bestseller on the Rock Digital Song Sales chart, which is slightly more all-encompassing than the more specific hard rock list. AC/DC rises from No. 10 to No. 7, and the cut just passed a decade on that tally, but somehow, has only ever peaked in the runner-up space.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/09/11/acdc-stopped-from-returning-to-no-1-by-three-powerhouse-women/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
