AC/DC’s Hit Songs Are All Rising Together

AC/DC claims four climbing hits on the U.K.’s Official Rock & Metal Singles chart this week — and they’re all rising — led by “Thunderstruck” at No. 4. UNITED KINGDOM – AUGUST 01: CAMDEN Photo of AC DC and Malcolm YOUNG and Cliff WILLIAMS and Bon SCOTT and Angus YOUNG and AC/DC and Phil RUDD, L-R: Malcolm Young, Bon Scott, Angus Young, Cliff Williams, Phil Rudd – posed, studio, group shot (Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns) Redferns

Anytime a singer or band sees a hit song from years past rise on charts in any country, it’s a reason to celebrate. So much of the music industry and the media around it is built upon generating excitement for what’s brand new or what’s coming soon. Only a relatively small number of acts have released at least one tune — if not several — that can still appear on charts years or decades after an initial promotional heyday. A very lucky few have seen multiple tunes score second lives or, in some cases, never disappear entirely.

AC/DC is one such name. The Australian rock outfit is one of the bestselling of all time, but its commercial success isn’t limited to the past. The band regularly appears on charts in a number of Western nations, both with popular albums and songs, and this frame is especially thrilling for both the group and its fans, as it seems that interest in everything AC/DC is growing in the United Kingdom.

AC/DC’s Four Big Hits All Climb

AC/DC has four songs on the charts in the U.K. this week. All of them appear on the Official Rock & Metal Singles tally, and somehow, each and every one of them climbs from where it sat just a few days ago.

The group’s biggest hit in the country at the moment is “Thunderstruck,” which is often the case. That tune lifts to No. 4, up one spot.

Also present on the U.K.’s ranking of the bestselling tracks that can be classified as any form of rock or metal are “Back in Black,” “Highway to Hell,” and “You Shook Me All Night Long.” Each of those tunes lifts at least one spot, and they settle at Nos. 15, 22, and 33, respectively.

“You Shook Me All Night Long” Missed No. 1

Three of AC/DC’s four current wins on the Official Rock & Metal Singles chart have hit No. 1. Only “You Shook Me All Night Long” missed out on the throne, and it didn’t miss by much, as it stalled in the runner-up spot. It is also the AC/DC tune with the shortest lifespan of the four that are currently found on the tally, though the smash has still managed to live on the list for well over a decade. “Thunderstruck,” “Back in Black,” and “Highway to Hell” have already passed 600 weeks on the ranking, and they add to those sums consistently.

“Thunderstruck” Lives on Multiple Lists

“Back in Black,” “Highway to Hell,” and “You Shook Me All Night Long” are only present on the Official Rock & Metal Singles chart, while “Thunderstruck” is a bestseller on several other lists at the same time. That track dips on both the Official Singles Downloads and Official Singles Sales rankings, declining to Nos. 64 and 67, respectively.