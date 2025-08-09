Acacia Research and Partners to Develop Bitcoin-Backed Commercial Loan Strategy

Acacia Research (Nasdaq: ACTG), a public company focused on acquiring and operating businesses across the industrial, energy, and technology sectors, has announced a partnership to implement a bitcoin-backed commercial loan strategy.

Acacia partnered with Unchained Capital, a bitcoin financial services platform, and Build Asset Management, an investment adviser specializing in bitcoin-focused strategies. The collaboration aims to acquire commercial whole loans collateralized by bitcoin, which will be originated by Unchained and sold to a subsidiary of Acacia. The partnership is expected to provide Acacia with attractive risk-adjusted returns through fully recourse loans, leveraging bitcoin as a secure source of collateral. CEO Martin D. McNulty, Jr. expressed enthusiasm for the initiative, highlighting its potential to generate value for shareholders while allowing bitcoin holders to maintain ownership and access liquidity. This move is intended to align with Acacia’s focus on innovative investment strategies in the evolving financial landscape.