The post Accelerating Decentralized Science (DeSci): A New Paradigm for Research appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. contributor Posted: September 22, 2025 The Decentralized Science (DeSci) movement is gaining significant traction by September 2025, aiming to make scientific research more open, collaborative, and transparent. The infrastructure provided by Oraichain, Pinlink, and RSS3 offers a powerful toolkit for the DeSci community, addressing key challenges in computation, result verification, and data accessibility. Oraichain is instrumental in bringing verifiability to scientific models and results. Researchers can deploy their computational models on Oraichain’s Layer 1 to produce provably correct and reproducible results. This is a game-changer for peer review and eliminates “black box” conclusions. AI oracles can also be used to create sophisticated, on-chain experiments or to automate the verification of research data, fostering a new level of trust and transparency in the scientific process. Pinlink democratizes access to the high-performance computing essential for modern research. Scientific simulations in fields like molecular biology, climate modeling, and astrophysics require massive computational power, which is often a significant bottleneck for independent or underfunded researchers. Pinlink’s DePIN marketplace provides an affordable, on-demand alternative to traditional supercomputing centers, leveling the playing field and accelerating the pace of discovery globally. RSS3 provides the foundation for an open, queryable, and permanent repository of scientific knowledge. Researchers can publish their papers, datasets, and findings to decentralized storage, with RSS3 indexing this information and making it universally accessible. This breaks down the data silos and paywalls of traditional academic publishing. It creates a structured and comprehensive “science graph” that allows anyone to query, analyze, and build upon the collective knowledge of the global research community. Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice.   Next: As Bitcoin’s sell pressure grows, are investors seeking safety in altcoins? Source: https://ambcrypto.com/accelerating-decentralized-science-desci-a-new-paradigm-for-research/The post Accelerating Decentralized Science (DeSci): A New Paradigm for Research appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. contributor Posted: September 22, 2025 The Decentralized Science (DeSci) movement is gaining significant traction by September 2025, aiming to make scientific research more open, collaborative, and transparent. The infrastructure provided by Oraichain, Pinlink, and RSS3 offers a powerful toolkit for the DeSci community, addressing key challenges in computation, result verification, and data accessibility. Oraichain is instrumental in bringing verifiability to scientific models and results. Researchers can deploy their computational models on Oraichain’s Layer 1 to produce provably correct and reproducible results. This is a game-changer for peer review and eliminates “black box” conclusions. AI oracles can also be used to create sophisticated, on-chain experiments or to automate the verification of research data, fostering a new level of trust and transparency in the scientific process. Pinlink democratizes access to the high-performance computing essential for modern research. Scientific simulations in fields like molecular biology, climate modeling, and astrophysics require massive computational power, which is often a significant bottleneck for independent or underfunded researchers. Pinlink’s DePIN marketplace provides an affordable, on-demand alternative to traditional supercomputing centers, leveling the playing field and accelerating the pace of discovery globally. RSS3 provides the foundation for an open, queryable, and permanent repository of scientific knowledge. Researchers can publish their papers, datasets, and findings to decentralized storage, with RSS3 indexing this information and making it universally accessible. This breaks down the data silos and paywalls of traditional academic publishing. It creates a structured and comprehensive “science graph” that allows anyone to query, analyze, and build upon the collective knowledge of the global research community. Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice.   Next: As Bitcoin’s sell pressure grows, are investors seeking safety in altcoins? Source: https://ambcrypto.com/accelerating-decentralized-science-desci-a-new-paradigm-for-research/

Accelerating Decentralized Science (DeSci): A New Paradigm for Research

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 04:04
1
1$0.009314-11.47%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004682-10.56%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08557-3.15%
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.4089-6.85%
SQUID MEME
GAME$30.0886-4.17%

contributor

Posted: September 22, 2025

The Decentralized Science (DeSci) movement is gaining significant traction by September 2025, aiming to make scientific research more open, collaborative, and transparent. The infrastructure provided by Oraichain, Pinlink, and RSS3 offers a powerful toolkit for the DeSci community, addressing key challenges in computation, result verification, and data accessibility.

Oraichain is instrumental in bringing verifiability to scientific models and results. Researchers can deploy their computational models on Oraichain’s Layer 1 to produce provably correct and reproducible results. This is a game-changer for peer review and eliminates “black box” conclusions. AI oracles can also be used to create sophisticated, on-chain experiments or to automate the verification of research data, fostering a new level of trust and transparency in the scientific process.

Pinlink democratizes access to the high-performance computing essential for modern research. Scientific simulations in fields like molecular biology, climate modeling, and astrophysics require massive computational power, which is often a significant bottleneck for independent or underfunded researchers. Pinlink’s DePIN marketplace provides an affordable, on-demand alternative to traditional supercomputing centers, leveling the playing field and accelerating the pace of discovery globally.

RSS3 provides the foundation for an open, queryable, and permanent repository of scientific knowledge. Researchers can publish their papers, datasets, and findings to decentralized storage, with RSS3 indexing this information and making it universally accessible. This breaks down the data silos and paywalls of traditional academic publishing. It creates a structured and comprehensive “science graph” that allows anyone to query, analyze, and build upon the collective knowledge of the global research community.

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice.  

Next: As Bitcoin’s sell pressure grows, are investors seeking safety in altcoins?

Source: https://ambcrypto.com/accelerating-decentralized-science-desci-a-new-paradigm-for-research/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Crucial XRP Metric Plunges to Zero, Shiba Inu Risks Further Losses, Dogecoin Price Falls Into Death Cross — Crypto News Digest

Crucial XRP Metric Plunges to Zero, Shiba Inu Risks Further Losses, Dogecoin Price Falls Into Death Cross — Crypto News Digest

Crypto market today. XRP burn rate has plummeted. Shiba Inu faces double trouble. Dogecoin has created death cross.
CROSS
CROSS$0.23697-10.84%
XRP
XRP$2.8445-4.71%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.0000337-6.33%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/23 04:31
Partager
Morning Update — 19.09.2025

Morning Update — 19.09.2025

🌅 Morning Update — 19.09.2025 📈 U.S. equities soared yesterday: the S&amp;P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, and Russell 2000 all closed at record highs — a rare event seen only 25 times this&nbsp;century! 💻 Tech stocks led the rally, with Nvidia and Intel in the spotlight. Intel skyrocketed 🚀 +23%, while the Nasdaq 100 gained +1.1%. The small-cap Russell 2000 jumped&nbsp;+2.5%. 📦 FedEx shares climbed +5% after earnings, boosting sentiment in the logistics sector. 💵 U.S. Treasury yields eased after data showed new jobless claims fell by the most in nearly 4 years, reducing labour market&nbsp;worries. 🌍 Today, investors will digest macro data from the 🇬🇧 UK and 🇩🇪 Germany, but the main focus will be the scheduled call 📞 between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping at 13:00 GMT. Volatility may also rise due to “triple witching” — the quarterly expiry of futures and&nbsp;options. ✨ Stay alert — opportunities move as fast as the&nbsp;markets! 👉 Trade smart with&nbsp;NordFX! 🌅 Morning Update — 19.09.2025 was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Partager
Medium2025/09/19 15:56
Partager
'Groundbreaking': Barry Silbert Reacts to Approval of ETF with XRP Exposure

'Groundbreaking': Barry Silbert Reacts to Approval of ETF with XRP Exposure

Grayscale is launching a "combo" multi-token ETF that offers exposure to Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP, and other tokens
Bitcoin
BTC$112,621.66-2.49%
XRP
XRP$2.8445-4.71%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01201-10.10%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/18 13:04
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Crucial XRP Metric Plunges to Zero, Shiba Inu Risks Further Losses, Dogecoin Price Falls Into Death Cross — Crypto News Digest

Morning Update — 19.09.2025

'Groundbreaking': Barry Silbert Reacts to Approval of ETF with XRP Exposure

Federal Reserve Governor Advocates Swift Rate Cuts

Fed cuts interest rates for first time in 2025