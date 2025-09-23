The post Accelerating Decentralized Science (DeSci): A New Paradigm for Research appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. contributor Posted: September 22, 2025 The Decentralized Science (DeSci) movement is gaining significant traction by September 2025, aiming to make scientific research more open, collaborative, and transparent. The infrastructure provided by Oraichain, Pinlink, and RSS3 offers a powerful toolkit for the DeSci community, addressing key challenges in computation, result verification, and data accessibility. Oraichain is instrumental in bringing verifiability to scientific models and results. Researchers can deploy their computational models on Oraichain’s Layer 1 to produce provably correct and reproducible results. This is a game-changer for peer review and eliminates “black box” conclusions. AI oracles can also be used to create sophisticated, on-chain experiments or to automate the verification of research data, fostering a new level of trust and transparency in the scientific process. Pinlink democratizes access to the high-performance computing essential for modern research. Scientific simulations in fields like molecular biology, climate modeling, and astrophysics require massive computational power, which is often a significant bottleneck for independent or underfunded researchers. Pinlink’s DePIN marketplace provides an affordable, on-demand alternative to traditional supercomputing centers, leveling the playing field and accelerating the pace of discovery globally. RSS3 provides the foundation for an open, queryable, and permanent repository of scientific knowledge. Researchers can publish their papers, datasets, and findings to decentralized storage, with RSS3 indexing this information and making it universally accessible. This breaks down the data silos and paywalls of traditional academic publishing. It creates a structured and comprehensive “science graph” that allows anyone to query, analyze, and build upon the collective knowledge of the global research community. Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice. Next: As Bitcoin’s sell pressure grows, are investors seeking safety in altcoins? Source: https://ambcrypto.com/accelerating-decentralized-science-desci-a-new-paradigm-for-research/ The post Accelerating Decentralized Science (DeSci): A New Paradigm for Research appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. contributor Posted: September 22, 2025 The Decentralized Science (DeSci) movement is gaining significant traction by September 2025, aiming to make scientific research more open, collaborative, and transparent. The infrastructure provided by Oraichain, Pinlink, and RSS3 offers a powerful toolkit for the DeSci community, addressing key challenges in computation, result verification, and data accessibility. Oraichain is instrumental in bringing verifiability to scientific models and results. Researchers can deploy their computational models on Oraichain’s Layer 1 to produce provably correct and reproducible results. This is a game-changer for peer review and eliminates “black box” conclusions. AI oracles can also be used to create sophisticated, on-chain experiments or to automate the verification of research data, fostering a new level of trust and transparency in the scientific process. Pinlink democratizes access to the high-performance computing essential for modern research. Scientific simulations in fields like molecular biology, climate modeling, and astrophysics require massive computational power, which is often a significant bottleneck for independent or underfunded researchers. Pinlink’s DePIN marketplace provides an affordable, on-demand alternative to traditional supercomputing centers, leveling the playing field and accelerating the pace of discovery globally. RSS3 provides the foundation for an open, queryable, and permanent repository of scientific knowledge. Researchers can publish their papers, datasets, and findings to decentralized storage, with RSS3 indexing this information and making it universally accessible. This breaks down the data silos and paywalls of traditional academic publishing. It creates a structured and comprehensive “science graph” that allows anyone to query, analyze, and build upon the collective knowledge of the global research community. Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice. Next: As Bitcoin’s sell pressure grows, are investors seeking safety in altcoins? Source: https://ambcrypto.com/accelerating-decentralized-science-desci-a-new-paradigm-for-research/